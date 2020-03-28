Disc Insulators Market – Insights on Emerging Scope 2025
“
Latest report on global Disc Insulators market by Fact.MR
The market study suggests that the global market size of Disc Insulators is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Disc Insulators market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region.
Competitive Landscape
- To counter the problem of pollution-induced voltage flashovers in Iran, the government ordered replacing the porcelain and glass disc insulators with high-quality polymer composite insulators. Further, an order to periodically clean and cover the insulators with suitable coatings was issued.
- During a recent meeting of the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) members of the council which include Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia announced the commencement of a project aimed at linking their electrical systems by creating an energy highway consisting of HDVC systems and converter stations.
- Another notable development to counter the adverse impacts of voltage flashovers was the invention of a customized drone for the periodic cleaning of insulators in France. The drone was successful in cleaning an 8000 HV tower in 3 days.
Some of the leading players in the market are:
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Bikaner Porcelain Private Limited
- Liling Special Insulator Factory
- Rajeev Industries
- Naresh Potteries
- Mohinder Bedi & Sons
- JS Group
- Suraj Ceramics Industry
- Adpro Pvt. Ltd.
- Rashtriya Electrical and Engineering Corporation
- Zhejiang Havio Electrical Co., Ltd.
Disc Insulators Market: Regional Outlook
The disc insulators market is estimated to grow at an exponential rate in the Asia Pacific owing to the increased investments into revamping the infrastructure for production and supply of electricity by emerging economies in the region. Economies like China, India, and Japan are expanding their power transmission systems to serve rural areas which are further expected to propel the growth of disc insulators market in the region. The demand for disc insulators in North America is expected to pick up the pace as multiple transmission line projects in the continent are set to start. With increasing demand for electrification in railways in Europe, the sales of disc insulators in the region are estimated to rise at a steady rate. The flourishing industrial sector in the Middle East and Africa is expected to drive the demand for disc insulators in the region.
Disc Insulators Market: Segmentation
The global disc insulators market can be segmented on the basis of material, type, and application.
By material, the global disc insulators market can be segmented into:
- Glass Disc Insulator
- Porcelain Disc Insulator
- Polymer Disc Insulator
By type, the global disc insulator market can be segmented into:
- B&S (Ball and Socket) Disc Insulator
- Dead End (Conventional)
- T&C (Tongue and Clevis) Disc
By application
- Railway electrification
- Overhead Lines
- Circuit Breakers
- Substation
- Current and Voltage Transformer
This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Market Segments
- Demand & Supply Trends
- Current Issues and Challenges
- Companies and Competitor Landscape
- Value Chain
- Technology
Regional Segment Analysis Includes:
- North America (Canada, USA)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Japan
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)
Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.
Highlights from the Report:
- Elaborated scenario of the parent market
- Transformations in the market dynamics
- Detailed segmentation of the target market
- Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
- Latest industry developments and trends
- Competition landscape
- Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
- Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
- Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
- Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
What does the Disc Insulators market research holds for the readers?
- One by one company profile of key vendors.
- Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Disc Insulators market.
- Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Disc Insulators .
The Disc Insulators market research clears away the following queries:
- What is the present and future outlook of the global Disc Insulators market on the basis of region?
- What tactics are the Disc Insulators market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
- What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Disc Insulators market?
- Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029?
- Why region has the highest consumption of Disc Insulators ?
