Analysts at Fact.MR find that the global Deodorants market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Deodorants is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Deodorants market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

competitive landscape and factors expected to change the intensity of competition offers insight into the prospective consolidation strategies by emerging and established players in the deodorants market. The report assesses the prospects of various products such as stick deodorants, spray deodorants, and roll-on deodorants. Furthermore, the scope of various channels in the overall deodorant market is analyzed. Some of the broad distribution channels are supermarkets, online stores, hypermarkets, and specialized cosmetic stores.

Market Definition

Deodorants is a type of personal hygiene product applied to different parts of the body to prevent unpleasing body odor caused by perspiration and bacterial action. These may also contain scents and perfume fragrances and are predominantly bactericidal in action. Deodorants are usually applied on underarms and feet. Antiperspirants may be considered as a subcategory of deodorants which are particularly functional in preventing the flow of sweating among users and notably contain antimicrobial agents.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the global deodorants market shed lights on several pertinent aspects such as:

Will spray deodorants hold its sway as a product category of the deodorant market in the next few years?

What are some of the other regions that are rising at promising CAGR other than Europe and how will the burgeoning demand for deodorants will fare up with that of Europe in the coming years?

Hypermarkets or online distribution channels—which will gain more traction among brands? And what will be the key trends influencing this dynamic?

What are some of the game-changing strategies likely to be adopted by players that will considerably change the course of the deodorants market?

Competitive Landscape

The report on the global deodorants market offers a comprehensive assessment of the company profiling, key growth strategies adopted by various players, and recent measures adopted by top companies to stay ahead of others. Some of the prominent players operating in the deodorants market are Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Some of the other players vying for sizeable shares are Adidas AG, Lion Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, and Unilever PLC.

