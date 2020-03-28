Continuous Level Measurement Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2025: Market Scenario, Opportunities and Key Industry Players
Competitive Landscape
The continuous level measurement market comprise of a large number of players working towards sustaining their position by developing cutting-edge products. Strategic mergers and acquisitions, partnership offering two-way benefits, and launch of joint ventures have been observed in the continuous level measurement market.
The significant players operating in the continuous level measurement market comprise of TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Nohken, Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Fortive Corporation, First Sensor AG, Honeywell International Inc., AMETEK, Inc., Siemens AG, Vega Grieshber AG, Endress+Hauser AG, Emerson Electric Co., and ABB Ltd.
- Recently, Emerson Electric Co. announced the launch of Aventics PE5 pressure sensor to enable condition monitoring that reduces costly pneumatic system losses and impacts the overall machine efficiency. The IO-link connection provides extra options for set up and diagnostic.
- In April 2019, AMETEK Drexelbrook expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its radar level transmitters of DRX400 and DRX 500 series. Both the radar level transmitters are developed for measuring level, distance, volumes of liquids, slurries, and solids.
Vega Grieshber AG
Vega Grieshber AG is headquartered in Schiltach and is working towards developing innovative measurement solutions that offer the ease of operation and installation. It offers optimum safety and reliability to the solutions developed for chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food industry, ships and airplanes, oil platforms, power generation, mining, landfills, sewage treatment plants, and drinking water supply systems. The company operates in over 80 countries with its streamlined network of distributors and suppliers.
Siemens AG
Siemens AG is a Germany-based company found in 1847 and possesses competency in financing, construction, project engineering, and business services. The multinational conglomerate company boasts a rich portfolio comprising of products such as PLM software, fire alarms, water treatment systems, railway vehicles, medical technology, power generation technology, and building and industrial automation.
First Sensor AG
First Sensor AG was incorporated in 1991 and is located in Germany. The leading developer produces customized sensor to meet the distinguished needs of the end-users of medical, industrial, and mobile target market. It has a broad portfolio with a wide range of products such as systems for ADAS, IMS, Power Semiconductors, Cameras, Inertial sensors, flow sensors, level sensors, pressure sensors, and optical sensors.
Continuous Level Measurement Market – Dynamics
Emergence of Industrial Automation in Food and Beverage Industries to Reflect on Market Growth
Industrial revolution has been touching various industries with automation, thereby reducing the need for a number of labors to monitor the end-to-end process. Capitalizing on this trend of labor-reduction, industries like food and beverage have been adopting continuous level measurement devices to ensure the effectiveness of the processes, which is likely to uphold their market growth.
Increasing Demand for Radar Level Measurement in Numerous Industries to Boost their Sales Prospects
Radar-based continuous level measurement remains unaffected by the temperature, pressure, dielectric constant, and gravity, which makes them highly efficient for the measurement of media such as grains, salt, tetrachloride, carbon black, titanium, sawdust, soybean oil, animal fat, latex, and paint. In addition, noncontact radar level transmitters are highly employed for measuring liquids for oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals industry. Such an upward adoption trend of these devices in numerous industries is likely to bode well for the growth of the continuous level measurement market.
APAC Remains a Lucrative Continuous Level Measurement Market
Availability of cheap labors and low manufacturing costs have significantly influenced the manufacturing activities in APAC region. China and India being the leading market for the manufacturing industry are anticipated to witness augmented production of continuous level measurement devices. Need for clean water from the growing population rate coupled with the large investments in the water and wastewater sector in this region is driving promising opportunities for the continuous level measurement devices to penetrate into the water sector.
Continuous Level Measurement Market – Segmentation
The continuous level measurement market can be fragmented on the basis of:
- Technology
- Type
- Industry
- Geography
Continuous Level Measurement Market Segmentation – By Technology
Based on the technology, the continuous level measurement market can be bifurcated into:
- Capacitive
- Ultrasonic
- Radar
- Contact
- Non-contact
- Differential Pressure
- Magnetostrictive
- Radiometric
- Others
Continuous Level Measurement Market Segmentation – By Type
Depending on the type, the continuous level measurement market can be segmented into:
- Contact Level Transmitter
- Non-contact Level Transmitter
Continuous Level Measurement Market Segmentation – By Industry
On the basis of the industry, the continuous level measurement market can be divided into:
- Metals and Mining
- Power
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food and Beverages
- Water and Wastewater
- Chemicals
- Oil and Gas
- Others
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Continuous Level Measurement market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Continuous Level Measurement market segments such as geographies, application and industry.
Continuous Level Measurement market report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Continuous Level Measurement Market Segments
- Continuous Level Measurement Market Dynamics
- Continuous Level Measurement Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Continuous Level Measurement market regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
- CIS and Russia
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
The Continuous Level Measurement market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Continuous Level Measurement market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Continuous Level Measurement market segments and geographies.
Continuous Level Measurement Market Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent Continuous Level Measurement market
- Changing Continuous Level Measurement market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth Continuous Level Measurement market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected Continuous Level Measurement market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and Products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on Continuous Level Measurement market performance
- Must-have information for Continuous Level Measurement market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
What does the Continuous Level Measurement market research holds for the readers?
- One by one company profile of key vendors.
- Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Continuous Level Measurement market.
- Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Continuous Level Measurement .
The Continuous Level Measurement market research clears away the following queries:
- What is the present and future outlook of the global Continuous Level Measurement market on the basis of region?
- What tactics are the Continuous Level Measurement market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
- What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Continuous Level Measurement market?
- Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029?
- Why region has the highest consumption of Continuous Level Measurement ?
