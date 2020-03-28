“

Global Citicoline market report

Analysts at Fact.MR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Citicoline market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Citicoline , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Citicoline market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on the growing demand for citicoline in functional foods, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a leading player in the citicoline market, launched two new citicoline powdered supplements and citicoline capsules in 2018.

Intensifying clinical trials for citicoline’s potential use in the treatment of neurological diseases received a substantial boost after research suggested that using the compound with risperidone could effectively relieve primary negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

The pervasive trend of combining citicoline with other compounds to enhance its efficacy continues to drive the citicoline market growth with a study published in 2018 concluding that a combination of citicoline and docosahexaenoic acid exhibit synergistic activities which can substantially boost recovery after transient brain ischemia.

Some of the leading players operating in the citicoline market include Alfa Aesar, Cepham, Inc., EZ Melts, HL-Pharma US, Double Wood LLC, Instas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Kimia Biosciences, Rakshit Drugs Pvt., Ltd., Relentless Improvement LLC, Swanson, Wellona Pharma Private Limited, Healthy Origins, Biochemix Healthcare Pvt., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Piping Rock Health Products, LLC, and NuerAxon Pharma Inc.

Retail Pharmacy Remains a Lucrative Distribution Channel

Increasing consumer awareness about citicoline-based medication and supplements coupled with the trend of retail pharmacy store owners maintaining a diverse portfolio of similar drugs is estimated to prove vital to citicoline market growth with the distribution channel expected to hold a significant share of the citicoline market revenue.

Advancements in tablet manufacturing and intensifying research and development focused towards developing tablets with a combination of citicoline and other compounds to study their synergistic effects on various neurological diseases is a vital reason expected to uphold demand for tablets in the market.

Other sales channel such as hospital pharmacy, online channels, specialty stores, and hypermarket and conventional retail systems are also likely to see a rise in the demand for citicoline-based supplements and products. Growing consumer demand for citicoline-based drugs and supplements is prompting manufacturers in the citicoline market to introduce them in various forms such as powders and capsules.

The report on citicoline market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust methodology. A two-step process involving primary and secondary researchers was used to obtain in-depth and actionable insights into the citicoline market. Primary research involved interviewing seasoned experts from the citicoline market while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying company press releases, paid sources, trade journals, and other publications pertaining to the citicoline market. Results from both the research steps were triangulated in order to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the citicoline market.

The Citicoline market research addresses the following queries:

How does the global Citicoline market looks like in the next decade? How is the competition of the global Citicoline market distributed? Which end use segment will have the maximum share of the global Citicoline market by the end of 2029? Which governing bodies have granted approval to the application of Citicoline in xx industry? Which region currently holds the largest share of the global Citicoline market?

What information does the Citicoline market report consists of?

Production capacity of the Citicoline market during the historic year as well as forecast year.

Basic overview of the Citicoline , including definition, applications and manufacturing processes.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Key regions holding significant share in the global Citicoline market alongwith the important countries.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Citicoline market.

