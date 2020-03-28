Automotive Cybersecurity Market Competitive Intelligence Analysis 2019-2048
The global Automotive Cybersecurity market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Cybersecurity market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Automotive Cybersecurity market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Cybersecurity market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Cybersecurity market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Cybersecurity market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Cybersecurity market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The key players covered in this study
ESCRYPT Embedded Systems
Arilou technologies
Cisco systems
Harman (TowerSec)
SBD Automotive & Ncc Group
Argus
BT Security
Intel Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
Trillium
Secunet AG
Karamba Security
Guardtime
Utimaco GmbH
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software-based
Hardware-based
Network & Cloud
Security Services & Frameworks
Security Services and Frameworks segment had the biggest market share in global Automotive Cybersecurity in 2018, with a proportion of 36%. Software-based ranked 2, with a market share of 30%.
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles was the leading application, with a proportion of 76% in 2018. The rest was Passenger Cars, but passenger cars market enlarged quicker during the last few years.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Cybersecurity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Cybersecurity development in North America and Europe..
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Cybersecurity are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
