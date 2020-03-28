A meticulous research study completed by Reports and Data on the “Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market” encompasses detailed information on the product and industry scope, current and future market size and scenario, and forecasts to the year 2027. It uses primary data and briefing from market players to improve the accuracy of the results. The market study is segmented by key regions along with country-level division. Identifying those factors that help in accelerating the market growth. Some of the key participants include:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental International (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Aptiv (Ireland), Intel (US), Denso (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Valeo (France), Magna (Canada), Samsung (South Korea), and Hella (Germany).

Market Size – USD 19.57 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 22.57%, Market Trends – Growing automotive industry has proliferated the rising need for safety of the vehicle as well as the passengers, thus in turn foserting the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market.

The segmentation and division of the market are highlighted below:

System (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Front Light

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Cross Traffic Alert

Driver Monitoring System

Forward Collision Warning

Intelligent Park Assistance

Lane Departure Assistance

Night Vision System

Pedestrian Detection System

Road Sign Recognition

Traffic Jam Assist

Others

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hardware

Software

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Image Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Radar Sensor

Laser

Capacitive Sensor

Others

Vehicle (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Electric

Petrol

Diesel

Regional segmentation:

Geographically, the leading regions for the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market to deduce the predictive growth of these regional markets, along with the CAGR of the regions through the forecast period.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical years – 2016-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Research Methodology

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Delivery Mode

Chapter 7. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Application

Chapter 8. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Region

Chapter 9. Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, By Type

Chapter 10. Company Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Chapter 12. Appendix

