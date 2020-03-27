As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Xylitol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global xylitol market size reached US$ 875 Million in 2019. Xylitol is a sugar alcohol with a crystalline and granular structure and sweetness, which is comparable to sucrose. Also known as wood sugar, it is derived from xylose that occurs naturally in various fruits and vegetables. On a commercial scale, xylitol can be produced by chemical and biotechnological processes. With the rising health-consciousness, consumers are willing to spend more on natural sweeteners, such as xylitol, as it has around 75% fewer carbohydrates and 40% lesser calories as compared to table sugar.

Global Xylitol Market Trends:

Xylitol finds applications in numerous industries ranging from food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care. For instance, it is used as a humectant and anti-microbial preservative in personal care industry, such as lip care products and moisturizers. It is also increasingly being used in toothpaste and chewing gums as it enhances tooth remineralization, hardens untreated cavities, especially small decay spots, and reduces teeth sensitivity. Furthermore, a wide array of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products utilizes xylitol as it helps in preventing ear infections, reducing intraocular pressure, healing wounds, and clearing nasal passageways. Apart from this, xylitol has a low glycemic index (GI), and it is slowly metabolized in the human body, thus resulting in little or no changes in the blood sugar. On account of this, xylitol is highly demanded by obese and diabetic consumers. Besides this, governments of various countries, especially that of the United States, and that in the Middle Eastern and Europe regions, are encouraging citizens to shift toward low-calorie alternatives, such as xylitol, which has led to a significant rise in the sales of xylitol. Moreover, leading manufacturers are focusing on producing xylitol in a cost-effective and environment-friendly processes, such as extraction of xylitol from sugarcane bagasse. Such technological advancements are expected to diversify its use and potentially replace sorbitol in several industrial applications worldwide. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 1,225 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2020-2025.

Market Summary:

Based on the form, the market has been bifurcated into solid and liquid. At present, solid xylitol dominates the market.

On the basis of the application, the market has been segregated into chewing gum, confectionery, pharmaceutical and personal care, and others. Amongst these, chewing gum represents the largest application segment, holding the majority of the market share.

Region-wise, Europe holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Roquette Frères S.A., Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech, Co. Ltd., Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd., Zuchem Inc. and Novagreen Inc.

