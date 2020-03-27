According to a recent research study “Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market By Product Type (Solution (Voice Calling & Conferencing, Messaging & File Sharing, Video Calling & Conferencing, Others), Service (Implementation & Integration, Consulting, Others)), Vertical (IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Public Sector & Education) Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026” published by Data Library Research, the Web Real Time Communication Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Web Real Time Communication Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Web Real Time Communication Market: AT&T, Avaya, Dialogic, GENBAND, TokBox, Alcatel-Lucent, Apple, Apidaze, Blackboard, CafeX Communications, Cisco, Digium, Ericsson, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Mitel Networks, Polycom, Opera, Oracle, TWILIO, Quobi

The Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market is expected to grow from USD 1.88 billion in 2018 to USD 8.54 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 44.21% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market is expected to reach USD 8.54 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 44.21% from 2018 to 2026. Web Real-Time Communication is an assortment of application programming interface (API) and communication protocols which allows real-time peer-to-peer connection through web browser without any need of additional plugins such as Flash or JavaScript. It enables video chat, video conferencing, audio call, audio conferencing, text chats, file sharing, gaming, and social networking. WebRTC offers real-time communication at low costs with high performance.

Market Overview:

Advancements in communication technology through web, increase in ICT expenditure, high-speed connectivity, exponential growth in population, and large youth population active on smartphones drive the market growth. North America WebRTC market is expected generated maximum revenue in the forecasted period, owing to its adequate infrastructure development, presence of large number of technology firms, and significant growth in adoption of the WebRTC technology. Moreover, cost-effective benefits of the WebRTC technology, rapid proliferation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in enterprises, and an uptick in demand for WebRTC in untapped markets such as Africa & Asia are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for WebRTC market.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Web Real Time Communication Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Web Real Time Communication Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Web Real Time Communication players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Web Real Time Communication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Web Real Time Communication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

