Complete study of the global Wafer market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Wafer industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Wafer production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Wafer market include _ SunEdison Semiconductor, Elkem, Texas Instruments, MEMC Electronic Materials, Okmetic, PV Crystalox Solar, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Siltronic, TSMC, UMC, Globalfoundries, SMIC, TowerJazz, Vanguard, Dongbu, MagnaChip

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Wafer industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Wafer manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Wafer industry.

Global Wafer Market Segment By Type:

Monocrystalline Wafer, Polycrystalline Wafer

Global Wafer Market Segment By Application:

, Electronic Products, Control System, Radio Frequency Devices, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Wafer industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Wafer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wafer

1.2 Wafer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wafer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Monocrystalline Wafer

1.2.3 Polycrystalline Wafer

1.3 Wafer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wafer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Electronic Products

1.3.3 Control System

1.3.4 Radio Frequency Devices

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Wafer Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Wafer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Wafer Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Wafer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Wafer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Wafer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wafer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Wafer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wafer Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Wafer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wafer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wafer Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Wafer Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Wafer Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Wafer Production

3.4.1 North America Wafer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Wafer Production

3.5.1 Europe Wafer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Wafer Production

3.6.1 China Wafer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Wafer Production

3.7.1 Japan Wafer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Wafer Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wafer Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wafer Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wafer Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wafer Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wafer Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wafer Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wafer Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wafer Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wafer Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Wafer Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Wafer Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Wafer Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wafer Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wafer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wafer Business

7.1 SunEdison Semiconductor

7.1.1 SunEdison Semiconductor Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SunEdison Semiconductor Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Elkem

7.2.1 Elkem Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Elkem Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Texas Instruments

7.3.1 Texas Instruments Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Texas Instruments Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 MEMC Electronic Materials

7.4.1 MEMC Electronic Materials Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 MEMC Electronic Materials Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Okmetic

7.5.1 Okmetic Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Okmetic Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 PV Crystalox Solar

7.6.1 PV Crystalox Solar Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 PV Crystalox Solar Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Shin-Etsu Chemical

7.7.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Siltronic

7.8.1 Siltronic Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Siltronic Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 TSMC

7.9.1 TSMC Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 TSMC Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 UMC

7.10.1 UMC Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 UMC Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Globalfoundries

7.11.1 UMC Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 UMC Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 SMIC

7.12.1 Globalfoundries Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Globalfoundries Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 TowerJazz

7.13.1 SMIC Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 SMIC Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Vanguard

7.14.1 TowerJazz Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 TowerJazz Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Dongbu

7.15.1 Vanguard Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Vanguard Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 MagnaChip

7.16.1 Dongbu Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Dongbu Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 MagnaChip Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 MagnaChip Wafer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Wafer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wafer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wafer

8.4 Wafer Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wafer Distributors List

9.3 Wafer Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wafer (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wafer (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wafer (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Wafer Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Wafer

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wafer by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wafer by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wafer by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wafer 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wafer by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wafer by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Wafer by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wafer by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

