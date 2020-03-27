Global Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Viewpoint

In this Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Medtronic Plc

PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

Sorin Group

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Biventricular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators

Dual-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Single-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Segment by Application

ASCs

Hospital

Clinic

