According to this study, over the next five years the Thermoset Prepreg market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Thermoset Prepreg business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thermoset Prepreg market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Thermoset Prepreg value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Epoxy Prepreg

Phenolic Prepreg

BMI Prepreg

Cyanate Ester Prepreg

Polyimide Prepreg

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Consumer Goods

Marine

Automotive

Construction

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Group

Solvay S.A.

Axiom Materials, Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Toray Advanced Composites Inc.

Renegade Materials Corp.

SGL Group

Park Electrochemical Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Thermoset Prepreg consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Thermoset Prepreg market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Thermoset Prepreg manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Thermoset Prepreg with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Thermoset Prepreg submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Thermoset Prepreg Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Thermoset Prepreg Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Thermoset Prepreg Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Thermoset Prepreg Segment by Type

2.2.1 Epoxy Prepreg

2.2.2 Phenolic Prepreg

2.2.3 BMI Prepreg

2.2.4 Cyanate Ester Prepreg

2.2.5 Polyimide Prepreg

2.3 Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Thermoset Prepreg Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Thermoset Prepreg Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Thermoset Prepreg Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Thermoset Prepreg Segment by Application

2.4.1 Aerospace & Defense

2.4.2 Wind Energy

2.4.3 Consumer Goods

2.4.4 Marine

2.4.5 Automotive

2.4.6 Construction

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Thermoset Prepreg Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Thermoset Prepreg Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Thermoset Prepreg Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Thermoset Prepreg by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Thermoset Prepreg Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Thermoset Prepreg Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Thermoset Prepreg Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Thermoset Prepreg Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Thermoset Prepreg Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Thermoset Prepreg Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Thermoset Prepreg Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Thermoset Prepreg Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Thermoset Prepreg Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Thermoset Prepreg Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Thermoset Prepreg by Regions

4.1 Thermoset Prepreg by Regions

4.1.1 Global Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Thermoset Prepreg Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Thermoset Prepreg Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Thermoset Prepreg Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Thermoset Prepreg Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Thermoset Prepreg Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Thermoset Prepreg Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Thermoset Prepreg Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Thermoset Prepreg by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Thermoset Prepreg Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Thermoset Prepreg by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Thermoset Prepreg Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Thermoset Prepreg Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Thermoset Prepreg Distributors

10.3 Thermoset Prepreg Customer

11 Global Thermoset Prepreg Market Forecast

11.1 Global Thermoset Prepreg Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Thermoset Prepreg Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Thermoset Prepreg Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Thermoset Prepreg Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Thermoset Prepreg Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Thermoset Prepreg Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Hexcel Corporation

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Thermoset Prepreg Product Offered

12.1.3 Hexcel Corporation Thermoset Prepreg Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Hexcel Corporation News

12.2 Teijin Group

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Thermoset Prepreg Product Offered

12.2.3 Teijin Group Thermoset Prepreg Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Teijin Group News

12.3 Solvay S.A.

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Thermoset Prepreg Product Offered

12.3.3 Solvay S.A. Thermoset Prepreg Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Solvay S.A. News

12.4 Axiom Materials, Inc.

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Thermoset Prepreg Product Offered

12.4.3 Axiom Materials, Inc. Thermoset Prepreg Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Axiom Materials, Inc. News

12.5 Gurit Holding AG

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Thermoset Prepreg Product Offered

12.5.3 Gurit Holding AG Thermoset Prepreg Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Gurit Holding AG News

12.6 Toray Advanced Composites Inc.

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Thermoset Prepreg Product Offered

12.6.3 Toray Advanced Composites Inc. Thermoset Prepreg Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Toray Advanced Composites Inc. News

12.7 Renegade Materials Corp.

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Thermoset Prepreg Product Offered

12.7.3 Renegade Materials Corp. Thermoset Prepreg Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Renegade Materials Corp. News

12.8 SGL Group

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Thermoset Prepreg Product Offered

12.8.3 SGL Group Thermoset Prepreg Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 SGL Group News

12.9 Park Electrochemical Corp.

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Thermoset Prepreg Product Offered

12.9.3 Park Electrochemical Corp. Thermoset Prepreg Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Park Electrochemical Corp. News

12.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Thermoset Prepreg Product Offered

12.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc. Thermoset Prepreg Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc. News

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

