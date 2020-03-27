Global Swellable Packers Market: Overview

The swellable packers market is benefitting from need of advanced polymers required for downhole sealing applications in oil and gas drilling. The limitations of conventional sealants such as natural rubber have necessitated alternative packers for such applications. These packers contain elastomers that expand on contact with certain wellbore fluids. During swelling, these packers provide reliable sealing against sand, gas, and water migration. In addition, these packers can bear higher internal stress during diffusion of oil in oil-swellable elastomer.

In terms of operations, swellable packers display simplicity. Swelling packers do not involve moving parts, for pipe manipulation or for applied hydraulic pressure. The packers simply run to depths similar to casing, and are allowed to swell before commencement of production or injection operations.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5166

Lastly, swelling packers are free of service personnel.

The report on global swellable packers market aims at narrating the key trends and identifying future opportunities. It provides the most insightful information regarding growth opportunities and growth obstacles. In-depth analysis of competitive outlook of swellable packers market is a key feature of this report.

Global Swellable Packers Market: Notable Developments

Halliburton – the leading name in the makers of swellable packers recently developed FlexRite Multibranch inflow Control System in association with an oil and gas operator.

A first of its kind system in the category, the system recently touched a whopping 300 installations in the North Sea.

The development is first of its kind TAML Level 5 junction to allow upper completion components to run through the junction. As such, the development is indicative of a step change for advanced completion solutions in the future.

The newly developed FlexRite MIC system allows a multilateral well to possess sand screens, swellable packers, inflow control devices, and interval control valves. Displaying these features, FlexRite MIC system.

In a recent change in positions in the company, TAM International Inc., – an independent oilfield services company announced the promotion of Barton Sponchia, one of its first senior associates as Vice President Western Hemisphere. The associate brings with him over 28 years of international and domestic experience in the oilfield industry.

Key companies operating in the global swellable packers market include Halliburton, TAM International Inc., The Weir Group plc, Schlumberger Limited, Tendeka, and Weatherford.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5166

Global Swellable Packers Market: Key Trends

The global swellable packers market is poised to witness a healthy growth during the 2018-2026 forecast period. This is mainly because of efficacy of swellable packers as annular barrier during multistage fracture treatment of oil and gas reservoirs. In addition, swelling packers have served to be effective in conjunction with sliding sleeves and plug and perf operations during multistage fracture treatment.

Swellable packers have physical and functional advantages too. Swellable packers combine the advantages of inflatable and mechanical packers sans the complications of traditional technologies. These elastomers serve to reduce water production to the maximum extent, and increase oil and gas production proportionally.

Technological advancements in swellable packers also serves to provide a boost to the swellable packers market. For example, water-swellable elastomer designed and installed in heavy oil wells. These wells use steam to heat up the reservoir and causes oil to flow. The operational limit of these wells is up to the temperature of 575°F (302°C). Such high temperature endurance make water-swellable elastomers suitable for multi-stage fracture treatments during horizontal drilling.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/swellable-packers-market

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050