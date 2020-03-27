Ski Wax Industry 2020-2025 Market with Size, Applications, Manufacturers and Regional Analysis Estimates to Peak Top Globally
Ski wax is a material applied to the bottom of snow runners, including skis, snowboards, and toboggans, to improve their coefficient of friction performance under varying snow conditions. The two main types of wax used on skis are glide waxes and grip waxes. They address kinetic friction—to be minimized with a glide wax—and static friction—to be achieved with a grip wax. Both types of wax are designed to be matched with the varying properties of snow, including crystal type and size, and moisture content of the snow surface, which vary with temperature and the temperature history of the snow.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Ski Wax in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Ski Wax Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 145 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:
- Hertel Wax
- Swix
- ZumWax
- Demon
- ONE-BALL
- Maxiglide
- Briko Maplus
Market Segment by Type, covers:
- Glide Waxes
- Grip Waxes
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
- Skis
- Snowboards
- Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ski Wax market.
Chapter 1: Describe Ski Wax Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.
Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Ski Wax Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Ski Wax Tablet, in 2015 and 2017.
Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.
Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ski Wax Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.
Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.
Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Ski Wax market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Ski Wax sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.
