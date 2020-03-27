Shipbuilding‎ Market 2020 world Industry research report presents you analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, price structure, applied math and comprehensive knowledge of the worldwide market. This market size will reach 175190 million US$ by 2025, from 114250 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2020-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shipbuilding.

Shipbuilding is the construction of ships and other floating vessels. It normally takes place in a specialized facility known as a shipyard. Shipbuilders, also called shipwrights, follow a specialized occupation that traces its roots to before recorded history. Shipbuilding and ship repairs, both commercial and military, are referred to as \”naval engineering\”. The construction of boats is a similar activity called boat building.

South Korea has the largest market share in the global shipbuilding market, followed by China and Japan. The global market share of the Korean shipbuilding industry has reached 34%; the global market share of China\’s shipbuilding industry is 33%; the global market share of the Japanese shipbuilding industry is 17%.

In Korea, the government is taking various initiatives to support the shipbuilding industry, and Korea has the largest share of new orders. The global share of China\’s shipbuilding is growing steadily. In Japan, several reforms have taken place.The global shipbuilding market is expected to grow in future due to increasing seaborne trade and economic growth, rising energy consumption, demand of eco-friendly ships and shipping services, and the advent of robotics in shipbuilding. Orders are declining, many shipyards have stopped production and went bankrupt. However, such changes have also led to a small increase in the price of the order. The world is continuing to change at a rapid pace.

Following are the Top Manufacturers of Shipbuilding Market are covered in this report, with sales, supply, demand, revenue, and market share for each company with statistics analysis-

Hyundai

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

CSIC

Imabari Shipbuilding

Japan Marine United

CSSC

Samsung

Fincantieri

Oshima Shipbuilding

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

COSCO

…

Geographical data will help the reader understand the best performing regions. This report offers an examination of the market in these districts covering, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa), with their crucial positions, size, production, consumption, revenue, and also market share.

Shipbuilding Breakdown Data by Type

Bulkers

Tankers

Containers

Cruise and Ferry

Others

In 2020, Bulkers accounted for a major share of 34% in the global Shipbuilding market. And this product segment is poised to reach 61628 M USD by 2025 from 43371 M USD in 2020.

Shipbuilding Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Transportation

Goods Transportation

In global Shipbuilding market, Goods Transportation segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 79814 (K CGT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.23% during 2020 and 2025. It means that Shipbuilding will be promising in the Goods Transportation field in the next couple of years.

Table of Contents:-

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 Production by Regions

7 Shipbuilding Consumption by Regions

8 Company Profiles

9 Market Forecast

10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

