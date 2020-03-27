Research Report Explores The Obesity Surgery Devices Market Will Be Valued At US$ 2.48 Bn By 2020
|To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2894
Excess body weight directly contributes to increasing risk of stroke, heart diseases, type-2 diabetes and some forms of cancer. Obesity surgery is a broadly available treatment for persons with severe and complex obesity.
However, inadequate insurance coverage for the procedure and excessive cost of surgery often makes it unaffordable. In addition, selective nature of obesity surgery, due to its complications, restricts growth of obesity surgery devices market. The global obesity surgery device market is estimated at USD 1,432.4 million in 2014. It is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2014 to 2020 to reach USD 2,489.5 million in 2020.
For Critical Insights On The Obesity Surgery Devices Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/2894
For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2894
- Johnson & Johnson.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
- Aspire Bariatrics.
- Spatz FGIA Inc.
- MetaCure.
- IntraPace Inc.
- Other.
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Sales Revenue in the Ready to Drink Tea and Ready to Drink Coffee Market to Register a Stellar CAGR During 2020 - March 27, 2020
- High Pressure Processing Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future - March 27, 2020
- Green Tea Market to Record Stellar CAGR During 2020 - March 27, 2020