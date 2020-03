The Global Refrigerants Market is forecast to reach USD 37.69 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Daikin Industries, Ltd., Asahi Glass Corporation, The Chemours Company, Sinochem Group, Honeywell International Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Airgas Refrigerants Inc., Linde Group, Mexichem, SRF Limited.

Type of Refrigerants Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

CFCs

HCFCs

HFCs

Hydrocarbons

Inorganic Refrigerants

Mixtures

Geographical Impact Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Eco-Friendly

Non Eco-Friendly

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Air Conditioners

Refrigerators

Chillers

Heat Pumps

Electronics Devices

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

