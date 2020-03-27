Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) (By Component Type – Software, Services; By End-use – Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Products and Retail, Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical, IT and Telecom, and Others) Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2031

The "Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) (By Component Type – Software, Services; By End-use – Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Products and Retail, Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical, IT and Telecom, and Others) Market" globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency. Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) (By Component Type – Software, Services; By End-use – Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Products and Retail, Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical, IT and Telecom, and Others) market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. The report segments the global PLM market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into EU7, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Rest of Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is subdivided into Japan, China, South Asia, Australasia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, North Africa, Southern Africa, and Rest of MEA, while Latin America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of Latin America.

The PLM market is categorized based on component types into software and services. The market is experiencing implementation of PLM software in both on-premise as well as cloud-based models. The report further segments both on-premise and cloud-based PLM into various software types including CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx), numerical control (NC), simulation and analysis (S&A), architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), collaborative product definition management (CPDM), digital manufacturing, electronic design automation (EDA), and others. The PLM services market is also subdivided into consulting, integration, and operation & maintenance. This research report provides complete insights into different end-use application sectors of PLM including automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and heavy equipment, electronics and semiconductor, energy and utilities, consumer products and retail, medical devices and pharmaceuticals, IT and telecom, and others (marine and chemicals). The report analyzes each of these segments for various geographical segments considered under the scope of the study.

Furthermore, the report analyzes the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the PLM market. The report also discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of PLM software and services. It also provides the market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. Also provided is the market positioning of key players in the global PLM market.

Additionally, the report includes competitive profiling of the major players engaged in offering PLM software and services. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include both software vendors and service providers. The major PLM software vendors profiled in the report are Dassault Systemes, PTC, Inc., Siemens AG, Autodesk, Inc., SAP SE and Aras Corporation. The major service providers of PLM profiled in the study are IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Atos SE, and Hewlett-Packard Company.

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market

By Component Type

Software On-Premise CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx) Numerical Control (NC) Simulation and Analysis (S&A) Electronic Design and Automation (EDA) Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM) Digital Manufacturing Others Cloud-based CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx) Numerical Control (NC) Simulation and Analysis (S&A) Electronic Design and Automation (EDA) Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM) Digital Manufacturing Others

Services Consulting Integration Operation and Maintenance



By End-use

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment

Electronics and Semiconductor

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Products and Retail

Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical

IT and Telecom

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

