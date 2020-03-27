PRINTING BLANKET MARKET – SEGMENTED BY APPLICATION, END USER, MASS, AND GEOGRAPHY – GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST 2020 – 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Printing Blanket market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Printing Blanket business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Printing Blanket market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Printing Blanket value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Conventional Blanket
UV Blanket
Air Cushion Printing Blanket
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Packaging
Commercial
Newspaper
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Trelleborg AB
Shanghai Chen Jie Printing Material
Continental AG (ContiTech)
Fujikura Composites Inc.
Kinyosha
Flint Group
Birkan GmbH
Meiji Rubber and Chemical
CNI XINYUAN Ltd. (Airdot)
Habasit AG
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Printing Blanket consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Printing Blanket market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Printing Blanket manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Printing Blanket with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Printing Blanket submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Printing Blanket Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Printing Blanket Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Printing Blanket Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Printing Blanket Segment by Type
2.2.1 Conventional Blanket
2.2.2 UV Blanket
2.2.3 Air Cushion Printing Blanket
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Printing Blanket Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Printing Blanket Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Printing Blanket Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Printing Blanket Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Printing Blanket Segment by Application
2.4.1 Packaging
2.4.2 Commercial
2.4.3 Newspaper
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Printing Blanket Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Printing Blanket Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Printing Blanket Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Printing Blanket Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Printing Blanket by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Printing Blanket Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Printing Blanket Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Printing Blanket Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Printing Blanket Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Printing Blanket Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Printing Blanket Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Printing Blanket Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Printing Blanket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Printing Blanket Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Printing Blanket Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Printing Blanket by Regions
4.1 Printing Blanket by Regions
4.1.1 Global Printing Blanket Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Printing Blanket Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Printing Blanket Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Printing Blanket Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Printing Blanket Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Printing Blanket Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Printing Blanket Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Printing Blanket Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Printing Blanket Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Printing Blanket Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Printing Blanket Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Printing Blanket Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Printing Blanket Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Printing Blanket Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Printing Blanket Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Printing Blanket Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Printing Blanket by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Printing Blanket Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Printing Blanket Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Printing Blanket Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Printing Blanket Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Printing Blanket by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Printing Blanket Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Printing Blanket Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Printing Blanket Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Printing Blanket Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Printing Blanket Distributors
10.3 Printing Blanket Customer
11 Global Printing Blanket Market Forecast
11.1 Global Printing Blanket Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Printing Blanket Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Printing Blanket Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Printing Blanket Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Printing Blanket Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Printing Blanket Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Trelleborg AB
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Printing Blanket Product Offered
12.1.3 Trelleborg AB Printing Blanket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Trelleborg AB News
12.2 Shanghai Chen Jie Printing Material
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Printing Blanket Product Offered
12.2.3 Shanghai Chen Jie Printing Material Printing Blanket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Shanghai Chen Jie Printing Material News
12.3 Continental AG (ContiTech)
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Printing Blanket Product Offered
12.3.3 Continental AG (ContiTech) Printing Blanket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Continental AG (ContiTech) News
12.4 Fujikura Composites Inc.
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Printing Blanket Product Offered
12.4.3 Fujikura Composites Inc. Printing Blanket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Fujikura Composites Inc. News
12.5 Kinyosha
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Printing Blanket Product Offered
12.5.3 Kinyosha Printing Blanket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Kinyosha News
12.6 Flint Group
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Printing Blanket Product Offered
12.6.3 Flint Group Printing Blanket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Flint Group News
12.7 Birkan GmbH
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Printing Blanket Product Offered
12.7.3 Birkan GmbH Printing Blanket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Birkan GmbH News
12.8 Meiji Rubber and Chemical
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Printing Blanket Product Offered
12.8.3 Meiji Rubber and Chemical Printing Blanket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Meiji Rubber and Chemical News
12.9 CNI XINYUAN Ltd. (Airdot)
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Printing Blanket Product Offered
12.9.3 CNI XINYUAN Ltd. (Airdot) Printing Blanket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 CNI XINYUAN Ltd. (Airdot) News
12.10 Habasit AG
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Printing Blanket Product Offered
12.10.3 Habasit AG Printing Blanket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Habasit AG News
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
