Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2034
The global Power-assisted Wheelchairs market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Power-assisted Wheelchairs market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Power-assisted Wheelchairs are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Power-assisted Wheelchairs market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Golden Technologies
Drive Medical
Invacare Corp
Hoveround Corp
Heartway
21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.
Pride Mobility Products Corp
EZ Lite Cruiser
Merits Health Products, Inc.
Dane
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
Standing Electric Wheelchair
Segment by Application
Home Use
Hospital
Other
