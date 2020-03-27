Polymer Capacitor Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Murata Manufacturing Co, NCC (Chemi-con), Nichicon, Panasonic Corporation, Kemet, AVX, Vishay, Apaq Technology Co, Rubycon Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, Lelon, Jianghai, Yageo, Aihua Group, Illinois Capacitor ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Polymer Capacitor Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit . This Polymer Capacitor industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Polymer Capacitor Market: A polymer capacitor, or more accurately a polymer electrolytic capacitor, is an electrolytic capacitor (e-cap) with a solid electrolyte of a conductive polymer. Polymer electrolytic capacitors are characterized by particularly low internal equivalent series resistances (ESR) and high ripple current ratings. Their electrical parameters have similar temperature dependence, reliability and service life compared to solid tantalum capacitors, but have a much better temperature dependence and a considerably longer service life than aluminum electrolytic capacitors with non-solid electrolytes. In general polymer e-caps have a higher leakage current rating than the other solid or non-solid electrolytic capacitors. Polymer electrolytic capacitors are mainly used in power supplies of integrated electronic circuits as buffer, bypass and decoupling capacitors, especially in devices with flat or compact design. Thus they compete with MLCC capacitors, but offer higher capacitance values than MLCC, and they display no microphonic effect.China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Polymer Capacitor market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Polymer Capacitor in 2017. In the industry, Murata Manufacturing Co profits most in 2016 and recent years, while NCC (Chemi-con) and Nichicon ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 24.71%, 15.11% and 10.21% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Polymer Capacitor, including Polymer Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitor, Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor and Others. And Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor is the main type for Polymer Capacitor, and the Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor reached a sales volume of approximately 3981.75 M Unit in 2017, with 76.04% of global sales volume.Polymer Capacitor technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.The global Polymer Capacitor market is valued at 1910 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Polymer Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitor

☯ Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

☯ Others (Hybrid and Niobium)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Consumer Electronics

☯ Communication

☯ Industrial

☯ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Polymer Capacitor market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

