Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) is a high-impact material produced from thermoplastic co-polyester which provides remarkable clarity and light transmission with high gloss. PETG is used in a variety of packaging, industrial and medical applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Eastman

SK Chemical

Liaoyang Petrochemical

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Extruded Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Blow Molding Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Medical

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) market.

Chapter 1: Describe Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Tablet, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

