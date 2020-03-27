Pediatric Medicines Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users Analysis 2019-2024

March 27, 2020
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction to Pediatric Medicine

Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of the Report
Intended Audience
Methodology and Information Sources
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Pediatric Market Dynamics

Addressable Pediatric Population
Off-Label Drug Use
Areas of Unmet Clinical Need
Market Resistors and Drivers

Chapter 4 Regulation of Pediatric Medicine

The U.S.
The E.U.
Paediatric Committee
Rewards and Incentives
Procedural Guidelines
Japan
Australia
Canada
Switzerland
The Impact of New Pediatric Legislation
Alignment Between the FDA and EMA

Chapter 5 Challenges of Developing Pediatric Medicine
Access to Pediatric Medicines
Pediatric Clinical Trials
Trial Designs
Ethical Considerations
Recruitment and Retention
Age-Appropriate Formulations
Product Approval
The U.S.
The E.U.
Japan
Pricing and Reimbursement
The U.S.
The E.U.
Japan

