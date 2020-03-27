North America Sodium Chloride Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024
According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Sodium Chloride Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024“, the North America sodium chloride market reached a volume of 62.1 Million Tons in 2018.
Also known as table salt, sodium chloride (NaCl) is an ionic crystalline chemical compound, which occurs naturally as a halite in seawater. It is commercially utilized as a preservative and flavoring agent in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Other than this, it is also employed in the manufacturing of plastics, papers, rubbers, glasses, polyesters, household bleaches, soaps, detergents and dyes.
Sodium chloride helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance of fluids in the human body. It also helps in maintaining blood pressure, absorbing and transporting nutrients, transmitting nerve signals, and contracting and relaxing muscles. Besides this, it is employed in catheter flush injections and for cleaning objects, such as contact lenses. Furthermore, it is an essential component in the manufacturing of caustic soda, sodium chlorite, ammonium chlorite and sodium bicarbonate. Owing to these benefits, it finds vast applications in industrial and household sectors in the North American region.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Source
1. Sea Water
2. Rock Salt
3. Others
Breakup by End-Us
1. Chemical Industry
2. Food Grade Salt
3. Road De-icing
4. Others
Breakup by Country
1. United States
2. Canada
3. Mexico
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
