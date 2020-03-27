Near Field Communication (NFC) Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Gemalto, Sony, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Huawei Technologies, Mediatek, DeviceFidelity, Visa, Broadcom, Toshiba, Samsung, Identive ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Near Field Communication (NFC) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit . This Near Field Communication (NFC) industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Near Field Communication (NFC) Market: NFC is a short-range communication technology that enables data transfer between two NFC-enabled devices.

Growing popularity of mobile devices and the increasing number of online consumers is expected to drive the demand for m-commerce. The near field communication technology is extensively used in pay terminals using mobile devices.

The near field communication cover is considered as an accessory for converting smartphones into NFC-enabled smartphones. The technology is yet to be deployed in the emerging regions and has penetrated in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the UK. The flexibility of the product for converting the devices to NFC-enabled is expected to lead the growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to growing adoption of this technology in retail and transportation. Financial institutions as well as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have supported contactless payment facilities. Increasing use of smartphones for transaction at point of sale (POS) terminals is expected to drive the market in North America.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ NFC enabled Mobile sim

☯ NFC cover

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Payment

☯ Transportation

☯ Booking

☯ Data Sharing

☯ Service

☯ Access Control

☯ Healthcare

☯ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Near Field Communication (NFC) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

