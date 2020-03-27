Natural Linalool‎ Market 2020 world Industry analysis report studies latest Natural Linalool‎ Market Industry aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business summary and Natural Linalool‎ Market Industry situation throughout the forecast amount (2020-2025). The careful summary of the market segments, consumption, production, revenue, Natural Linalool‎ Market applications area unit bestowed during this report.

In 2020, the market size of Natural Linalool is 140 million US$ and it will reach 220 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Linalool is seen in over 200 species of plants especially in the ones of the Botanical family, Lamiaceae, which includes scented herbs and mints. This is a very commonly seen terpene alcohol chemical which is present in spice plants that find many commercial applications.

Linalool has also been found in some fungi and cannabis. They have a pleasant scent similar to a floral fragrance, with a touch of spiciness. Linalool also goes by other names such as β-linalool, p-linalool, linalyl alcohol, linalyl oxide, 3,7-dimethyl-1,6-octadien-3-ol, and allo-ocimenol.

Following are the Top Manufacturers of Natural Linalool Market are covered in this report, with sales, supply, demand, revenue, and market share for each company with statistics analysis-

Symrise

Jiangxi East

Tianxiang

Jiaxing Sunlong Industrial & Trading

Purong Essences

…

Geographical data will help the reader understand the best performing regions. This report offers an examination of the market in these districts covering, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa), with their crucial positions, size, production, consumption, revenue, and also market share.

Market Segment by Product Type

99% Linalool

97%-99%

Other

Market Segment by Application

Fragrance

Flavor

Others

