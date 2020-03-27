Analysis of the Global Multigrain Flour Market

Market Participants

Some of the market participants dominating the global Multigrain Flour market identified across the value chain include Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Jiwa Store, Shri Vishvakarma (Emery Stones) Industries Pvt. Ltd., Sita Shree Food Products Ltd., Ardent Mills, Advanced Chemical Industries Limited., Manildra Flour Mills, General Mills Inc., Golden Grain Mills, and Hodgson Mill. among the other Multigrain Flour manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Multigrain Flour Market

Changing lifestyle and increasing demand for super food containing all the nutrient such as fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals lead to an increase in the demand for multigrain flour in the near future. The increasing popularity of low carb food products and increasing awareness about gluten intolerances boost the demand for multigrain flour in the near future.

Due to the continuing rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, people are more inclined towards nutrient-rich, low carb and healthy super food to prevent such diseases. This inclination of consumers helps for the growth of the multigrain flour market across the world. Increasing snack and fast food industries also increase the demand for multigrain flour.

