Market Overview

The Mobile Application Testing Services (MATS) Market is expected to reach USD 8.23 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.37% over the forecast period (2020-2025). The mobile devices ecosystem comprises very diverse hardware and software, in addition to the complex network configurations. Further, the constant influx of new devices, browsers, and the release of operating system versions make the task tedious and present unique challenges from a quality assurance strategy and testing perspective. The availability of different types and generations of mobile devices in the market has played a critical role in driving the demand, as the applications are expected to function and perform at the optimum level.

– The market is influenced by the competition between the application developers, in the respective app stores. The direct and transparent feedback of reviews on the app store have resulted in increased demand for outstanding mobile application quality and enhanced user experience.

– Reduced time-to-market, lower budgets, and time available for quality assurance, and careful user experience design are significant factors considered for MAT services. The market for mobile application quality and user experience measurement tools has grown tremendously in the past decade, around the mobile app store ecosystems.

– Developers following the lean and agile development approach continuously produce new features and ready-to-ship software increments. Enterprises have been trying to cater to the significant business opportunity that mobile devices have created.

Scope of the Report

Mobile application testing service allows the application developer to test and interact with the Android, iOS, or other platform apps, along with web and hybrid apps, on many devices at once. It also allows the developers to reproduce issues on a device in real-time. The developer of the application can view logs, videos, screenshots, and performance data to pinpoint and fix issues and improve the quality before releasing the app. It enables fast development-to-market time and addresses issues that can impact its adoption among the end-users.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Mobile Devices at Workplace

– The proliferation of mobile devices in the workplace has made the mobile platform an important cornerstone of the modern digital transformation of the professional space, similar to personal lives. According to the reports from Cisco, 69% of the IT decision-makers favored BYOD as a positive addition to any workplace policy, as it saved workers time. BYOD and the Internet of Things (IoT) go hand in hand and even motivate employers to create internal mobile apps for the company and project management systems.

– Further, businesses are opting to use external cloud services, as it mitigates security concerns and the management and technology costs. Also, they can reduce device and network costs and enjoy the benefits of scalability of the business.

– Mobile users, unlike desktop users, have a high propensity to shift between applications and the tolerance for applications lacking in user experience, performance, and functionality is low. Testing a mobile application on these key parameters, across devices and platforms, is key to its success, and hence, mobile application testing services are in-demand.

North America has the Largest Market Share

– North America has been a pioneer in the mobile application testing services market. Presence of the companies such as Google and Apple in the region, on whose platform the apps to developed to be supported on, has further supported the market cause. According to the comScore 2017, US Mobile App Report, every day an average American adult spent close to 3 hours on their smartphone.

– Mobile apps accounted for 57% of the total digital media usage i the region. The smartphone apps alone captured more than half of digital media time spent. These factors indicate the huge opportunity for the business to connect with the customer due to the tremendous adoption of the smartphone into the human lifestyle.

– The end-user industry has been quick to switch and adopt the mobile-based services to reach the customers. It has been a critical feature that the vendors in the other regions have replicated to extend their business opportunity. These moves by the end-user industry to gain first-mover advantage has been beneficial for the MATS vendors in the region and has been a critical factor for the region to have significant market share.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile application testing services market is highly competitive and comprises multiple players vying for the market share. In terms of market share, no market player can dominate the market, as there are multiple options for the end-user industry to choose from. However, with innovative, fast-changing technology-related developments, the market vendors tend to differentiate their services. Several companies are expanding their market presence by securing new capabilities, such as offering cloud-based services. As per the data available from the 14th International Conference on Mobile Systems and Pervasive Computing, there were more than 28 tools and frameworks for functional test automation and more than 16 different device clouds available in the market.

