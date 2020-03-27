This report focuses on the global Micro Displays status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Micro Displays development in United States, Europe and China.

A microdisplay is a display that has a very small screen. The screen size of microdisplays is usually less than two inches diagonal.

Growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for micro displays from various end use segments, such as consumer electronics, military & defense, automotive, etc., owing to their innovative features such as high resolution, compact size, low electricity consumption and enhanced picture quality. Growing consumer awareness regarding highly advanced display technologies, increasing deployment of OLED micro displays in wearables and declining average selling prices of micro display devices are some of the other factors anticipated to aid the global micro displays market in the coming years.

In 2017, the global Micro Displays market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Kopin

Sony

Seiko Epson

Himax

eMagin

MICROOLED

Jasper Displays

LG Display

AU Optronics

Universal Display

WiseChip

RAONTECH

HOLOEYE

Syndiant

Market analysis by product type

Projection

Near-to-Eye

Market analysis by market

Consumer Electronics

Military & Defense

Automotive

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Micro Displays status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Micro Displays development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Micro Displays are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Micro Displays Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Projection

1.4.3 Near-to-Eye

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Micro Displays Market Share by Application (2017-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Military & Defense

1.5.4 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Micro Displays Market Size

2.2 Micro Displays Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Micro Displays Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)

2.2.2 Micro Displays Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

Chapter Three: Key Players

3.1 Micro Displays Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)

3.2 Micro Displays Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Micro Displays Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Micro Displays Market

3.5 Key Players Micro Displays Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Micro Displays Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Micro Displays Market Size by Type (2017-2025)

4.2 Global Micro Displays Market Size by Application (2017-2025)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Micro Displays Market Size (2017-2025)

5.2 Micro Displays Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Micro Displays Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Micro Displays Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Micro Displays Market Size (2017-2025)

6.2 Micro Displays Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Micro Displays Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Micro Displays Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Micro Displays Market Size (2017-2025)

7.2 Micro Displays Key Players in China

7.3 China Micro Displays Market Size by Type

7.4 China Micro Displays Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Rest of World

8.1 Japan

8.1.1 Japan Micro Displays Market Analysis

8.1.2 Key Players in

8.2 Southeast Asia

8.2.1 Southeast Asia Micro Displays Market Analysis

8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia

8.3 India

8.3.1 India Micro Displays Market Analysis

8.3.2 Key Players in India

Chapter Nine: International Players Profiles

9.1 Kopin

9.1.1 Kopin Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Micro Displays Introduction

9.1.4 Kopin Revenue in Micro Displays Business (2017-2018)

9.1.5 Kopin Recent Development

9.2 Sony

9.2.1 Sony Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Micro Displays Introduction

9.2.4 Sony Revenue in Micro Displays Business (2017-2018)

9.2.5 Sony Recent Development

9.3 Seiko Epson

9.3.1 Seiko Epson Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Micro Displays Introduction

9.3.4 Seiko Epson Revenue in Micro Displays Business (2017-2018)

9.3.5 Seiko Epson Recent Development

9.4 Himax

9.4.1 Himax Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Micro Displays Introduction

9.4.4 Himax Revenue in Micro Displays Business (2017-2018)

9.4.5 Himax Recent Development

9.5 eMagin

9.5.1 eMagin Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Micro Displays Introduction

9.5.4 eMagin Revenue in Micro Displays Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 eMagin Recent Development

9.6 MICROOLED

9.6.1 MICROOLED Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Micro Displays Introduction

9.6.4 MICROOLED Revenue in Micro Displays Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 MICROOLED Recent Development

9.7 Jasper Displays

9.7.1 Jasper Displays Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Micro Displays Introduction

9.7.4 Jasper Displays Revenue in Micro Displays Business (2017-2018)

9.7.5 Jasper Displays Recent Development

9.8 LG Display

9.8.1 LG Display Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Micro Displays Introduction

9.8.4 LG Display Revenue in Micro Displays Business (2017-2018)

9.8.5 LG Display Recent Development

9.9 AU Optronics

9.9.1 AU Optronics Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Micro Displays Introduction

9.9.4 AU Optronics Revenue in Micro Displays Business (2017-2018)

9.9.5 AU Optronics Recent Development

9.10 Universal Display

9.10.1 Universal Display Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Micro Displays Introduction

9.10.4 Universal Display Revenue in Micro Displays Business (2017-2018)

9.10.5 Universal Display Recent Development

9.11 WiseChip

9.12 RAONTECH

9.13 HOLOEYE

9.14 Syndiant

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Market Ecosystem

10.5 Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Key Findings in This Report

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.1.2 Data Source

12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.1.2.2 Primary Sources

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

