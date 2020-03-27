Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Micro and Mini LED Display Market Size 2017 by Type (Micro and Mini), by Application (Near-to-eye Devices (AR and VR), Television, Smartphone and Tablet, Monitor and Laptop, Head-up Application, Digital Signage), by End-user (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, and Other End Users), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025”.

Get Research Insights @ Mini and Micro LED Display Market (USD 5.99 billion)

Global micro and mini LED display market size is estimated based on the ongoing trends and increase in company’s spending on research and development to develop better and efficient micro and mini LED display. The report also provides various insights related with competitive strategies, supply chain pattern of micro LED, market dynamics and regional analysis. In recent years, more international companies have combined the expansion of Micro LED via merger & acquisition and establishing of new business divisions or start-ups. These manufacturers have developed horizontally or vertically with their own recognised areas of expertise, including mass transfer technology, panel technology LED epitaxy production, and branding.

The global micro and mini LED display market size is projected to be valued USD 5.99 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by surge in need for smart consumer electronics featured with brighter and energy-efficient display panels. Apart from growing need for consumer electronics, the market is also driven by increase in investment by major players. Companies such as San’an Optoelectronics, Epistar, HC SemiTek, and Lextar, have been investing in mini LED technology to develop advance display quality.

Browse Complete Research Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/micro-and-mini-led-display-market

Digital sign board assist vendors in gauging customer attraction by enabling handler to display special content at designated times. To grab the benefits of digital sign board paired with better display resolution is project to thrive the growth of the industry in forthcoming years. Another major trend that are presently shaping the global micro and mini LED display market is growing adoption for low maintenance & high durability display. The LED technology requires low maintenance and are highly resistant to damage.

Among the end user segment, Consumer electronics segment is projected to showcase high CAGR as compared with other applications of mini and micro LED displays in automotive, aerospace, defense and others. The growth of the segment is driven by increase in household incomes and disposable income. Further, surge in consumer inclination to purchase advance gadgets is another parameter supporting the growth of the segment.

Manufacturers such as SAMSUNG coupled with growing demand for better consumer electronics in the country drive the global mini and micro LED display market in APAC region.

Some of the important research institutes undertaking R&D in the micro LED display market are Max Technologies (Taiwan), Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) (Taiwan), Macroblock (Taiwan), Changchun Institute (China), Luminit (US), III-V Lab (France), Unimicron (Taiwan) and others.

Key players operating in the global mini and micro LED market include Apple (LuxVue), Ostendo Technologies, Oculus VR, PlayNitride, InfiniLED, Plessey Semiconductors, Sony, ALLOS Semiconductors, Samsung, VueReal, and others. Various companies such as Samsung are planning to commercialized micro LED display by 2019 featuring with better resolution and display quality.

Make an Enquire to Buy This Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/833

Key segments of the global micro and mini LED display market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Micro LED

Mini LED

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Near-to-eye Devices (AR and VR)

Television

Smartphone and Tablet

Monitor and Laptop

Head-up Application

Digital Signage

End-user Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Other End Users

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

UK

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA

What does the report include?

The study on the global Micro and Mini LED display market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414