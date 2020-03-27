This report focuses on the global Medical Imaging Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Imaging Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Medical Imaging Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric Company (GE)

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

oshiba Medical Systems

Carestream Health

AGFA Healthcare

Aquilab

Esaote

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Mim Software

Image Analysis

Sciencesoft USA Corporation

Mirada Medical

Xinapse Systems

INFINITT Healthcare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Imaging Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Imaging Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Imaging Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Tomography

1.4.3 Ultrasound Imaging

1.4.4 Radiographic Imaging

1.4.5 Combined Modalities

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Diagnostic Centers

1.5.4 Research Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Medical Imaging Software Market Size

2.2 Medical Imaging Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Medical Imaging Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Medical Imaging Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Medical Imaging Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 General Electric Company (GE)

12.1.1 General Electric Company (GE) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction

12.1.4 General Electric Company (GE) Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 General Electric Company (GE) Recent Development

12.2 Philips Healthcare

12.2.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction

12.2.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 Siemens Healthineers

12.3.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction

12.3.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

12.4 oshiba Medical Systems

12.4.1 oshiba Medical Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction

12.4.4 oshiba Medical Systems Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 oshiba Medical Systems Recent Development

12.5 Carestream Health

12.5.1 Carestream Health Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction

12.5.4 Carestream Health Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Carestream Health Recent Development

12.6 AGFA Healthcare

12.6.1 AGFA Healthcare Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction

12.6.4 AGFA Healthcare Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 AGFA Healthcare Recent Development

12.7 Aquilab

12.7.1 Aquilab Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction

12.7.4 Aquilab Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Aquilab Recent Development

12.8 Esaote

12.8.1 Esaote Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction

12.8.4 Esaote Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Esaote Recent Development

12.9 Merge Healthcare Incorporated

12.9.1 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction

12.9.4 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Recent Development

12.10 Mim Software

12.10.1 Mim Software Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction

12.10.4 Mim Software Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Mim Software Recent Development

12.11 Image Analysis

12.12 Sciencesoft USA Corporation

12.13 Mirada Medical

12.14 Xinapse Systems

12.15 INFINITT Healthcare

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

