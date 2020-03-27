Medical Imaging Software Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Medical Imaging Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Imaging Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Medical Imaging Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
General Electric Company (GE)
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
oshiba Medical Systems
Carestream Health
AGFA Healthcare
Aquilab
Esaote
Merge Healthcare Incorporated
Mim Software
Image Analysis
Sciencesoft USA Corporation
Mirada Medical
Xinapse Systems
INFINITT Healthcare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tomography
Ultrasound Imaging
Radiographic Imaging
Combined Modalities
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Research Centers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Medical Imaging Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Medical Imaging Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Imaging Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Tomography
1.4.3 Ultrasound Imaging
1.4.4 Radiographic Imaging
1.4.5 Combined Modalities
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Diagnostic Centers
1.5.4 Research Centers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Medical Imaging Software Market Size
2.2 Medical Imaging Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Medical Imaging Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Medical Imaging Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Medical Imaging Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Medical Imaging Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Medical Imaging Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Medical Imaging Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 General Electric Company (GE)
12.1.1 General Electric Company (GE) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction
12.1.4 General Electric Company (GE) Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 General Electric Company (GE) Recent Development
12.2 Philips Healthcare
12.2.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction
12.2.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development
12.3 Siemens Healthineers
12.3.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction
12.3.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development
12.4 oshiba Medical Systems
12.4.1 oshiba Medical Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction
12.4.4 oshiba Medical Systems Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 oshiba Medical Systems Recent Development
12.5 Carestream Health
12.5.1 Carestream Health Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction
12.5.4 Carestream Health Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Carestream Health Recent Development
12.6 AGFA Healthcare
12.6.1 AGFA Healthcare Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction
12.6.4 AGFA Healthcare Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 AGFA Healthcare Recent Development
12.7 Aquilab
12.7.1 Aquilab Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction
12.7.4 Aquilab Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Aquilab Recent Development
12.8 Esaote
12.8.1 Esaote Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction
12.8.4 Esaote Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Esaote Recent Development
12.9 Merge Healthcare Incorporated
12.9.1 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction
12.9.4 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Recent Development
12.10 Mim Software
12.10.1 Mim Software Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Medical Imaging Software Introduction
12.10.4 Mim Software Revenue in Medical Imaging Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Mim Software Recent Development
12.11 Image Analysis
12.12 Sciencesoft USA Corporation
12.13 Mirada Medical
12.14 Xinapse Systems
12.15 INFINITT Healthcare
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
