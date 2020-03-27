Machine-to-Machine Modules Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Machine-to-Machine Modules status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine-to-Machine Modules development in United States, Europe and China.
Machine to machine refers to direct communication between devices using any communications channel, including wired and wireless.
The M2M applications market is estimated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to proliferation of smartphones and cloud computing technology.
In 2017, the global Machine-to-Machine Modules market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei
Alcatel-Lucent
Cisco
Gemalto
Freescale Semiconductor
Intel
IBM
Axeda
Infeneon
Microchip
Cypress
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Conventional
Advanced
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive & transportation
Consumer electronics
Utilities
Retail
Surveillance
Security
Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Machine-to-Machine Modules status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Machine-to-Machine Modules development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Machine-to-Machine Modules are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Conventional
1.4.3 Advanced
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive & transportation
1.5.3 Consumer electronics
1.5.4 Utilities
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Surveillance
1.5.7 Security
1.5.8 Healthcare
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size
2.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Machine-to-Machine Modules Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Machine-to-Machine Modules Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in China
7.3 China Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type
7.4 China Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in India
10.3 India Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type
10.4 India Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Huawei
12.1.1 Huawei Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction
12.1.4 Huawei Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.2 Alcatel-Lucent
12.2.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction
12.2.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.3 Cisco
12.3.1 Cisco Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.4 Google
12.4.1 Google Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction
12.4.4 Google Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Google Recent Development
12.5 Gemalto
12.5.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction
12.5.4 Gemalto Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.6 Freescale Semiconductor
12.6.1 Freescale Semiconductor Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction
12.6.4 Freescale Semiconductor Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Freescale Semiconductor Recent Development
12.7 Intel
12.7.1 Intel Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction
12.7.4 Intel Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Intel Recent Development
12.8 IBM
12.8.1 IBM Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction
12.8.4 IBM Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 IBM Recent Development
12.9 Axeda
12.9.1 Axeda Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction
12.9.4 Axeda Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Axeda Recent Development
12.10 Infeneon
12.10.1 Infeneon Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction
12.10.4 Infeneon Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Infeneon Recent Development
12.11 Microchip
12.12 Cypress
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
