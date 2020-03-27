This report focuses on the global Machine-to-Machine Modules status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine-to-Machine Modules development in United States, Europe and China.

Machine to machine refers to direct communication between devices using any communications channel, including wired and wireless.

The M2M applications market is estimated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to proliferation of smartphones and cloud computing technology.

In 2017, the global Machine-to-Machine Modules market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei

Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco

Google

Gemalto

Freescale Semiconductor

Intel

IBM

Axeda

Infeneon

Microchip

Cypress

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional

Advanced

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive & transportation

Consumer electronics

Utilities

Retail

Surveillance

Security

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Machine-to-Machine Modules status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Machine-to-Machine Modules development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Machine-to-Machine Modules are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Conventional

1.4.3 Advanced

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive & transportation

1.5.3 Consumer electronics

1.5.4 Utilities

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Surveillance

1.5.7 Security

1.5.8 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size

2.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Machine-to-Machine Modules Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Machine-to-Machine Modules Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in China

7.3 China Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type

7.4 China Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in India

10.3 India Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type

10.4 India Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Machine-to-Machine Modules Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Machine-to-Machine Modules Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Huawei

12.1.1 Huawei Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction

12.1.4 Huawei Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.2 Alcatel-Lucent

12.2.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction

12.2.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.3 Cisco

12.3.1 Cisco Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.4 Google

12.4.1 Google Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction

12.4.4 Google Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Google Recent Development

12.5 Gemalto

12.5.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction

12.5.4 Gemalto Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.6 Freescale Semiconductor

12.6.1 Freescale Semiconductor Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction

12.6.4 Freescale Semiconductor Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Freescale Semiconductor Recent Development

12.7 Intel

12.7.1 Intel Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction

12.7.4 Intel Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Intel Recent Development

12.8 IBM

12.8.1 IBM Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction

12.8.4 IBM Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 IBM Recent Development

12.9 Axeda

12.9.1 Axeda Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction

12.9.4 Axeda Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Axeda Recent Development

12.10 Infeneon

12.10.1 Infeneon Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Machine-to-Machine Modules Introduction

12.10.4 Infeneon Revenue in Machine-to-Machine Modules Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Infeneon Recent Development

12.11 Microchip

12.12 Cypress

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

