Luxury Furniture‎ Market 2020 world Industry analysis report provides the small print on the premise of Industry size, share, trends, growth, drivers, applications, makers and countries. In 2018, the global Luxury Furniture market size was 37360 million US$ and it is expected to reach 50460 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2020-2025.

Luxury furniture is a work of art, designed and completed with the highest level of finish, well balanced and of superlative quality.It is usually made from very best materials such as top quality wood, top quality leather and top quality glass.

The luxury furniture market is very fragmented concentrated market; key players includes Restoration Hardware, Hooker Furniture Corporation, Knoll, Kimball, Molteni Group, Poltrona Frau, Roche Bobois, Scavolini S.p.A., B&B Italia, Minotti, Ligne Roset, Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa) etc; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 12% of the total revenue in 2018.The luxury furniture is classified into the Wood, Metal, Glass and other according to the product material.

Global Luxury Furniture Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 104 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Following are the Top Manufacturers of Luxury Furniture Market are covered in this report, with sales, supply, demand, revenue, and market share for each company with statistics analysis-

Restoration Hardware

Hooker Furniture Corporation

Knoll

Kimball Hospitality

Molteni Group

Poltrona Frau

Roche Bobois

Scavolini S.p.A.

B&B Italia

Minotti

Ligne Roset

Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)

Suyen Furniture Group

Fitz Hansen

Eichholtz

Interi Furniture

Turri S.r.l.

Boca do Lobo

Edra

Muebles Pico

…

As of 2018, Wood luxury furniture segment dominates the market contributing about 46.86% market share, reach to 2308.25 million dollars, followed by metal luxury furniture and glass luxury furniture, which occupied 25.53% and 15.53% respectively. luxury furniture mainly sales to residential and commercial (office, retail, hospitality and other commercial), in 2018, residential occupied the largest luxury furniture consumption market, with 79.44% market share, reach to 29683 million.Europe would account for the highest consumption in 2025 as a result of mature market and advance in living standard, but development countries have the highest growth rate.

Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in Russia, Brazil, India and Africa are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks. China luxury furniture market is facing with huge challenges as a result of domestic real estate regulation policy.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wood

Metal

Glass

Other

In 2018, Wood accounted for a major share of 46.86% in the global Luxury Furniture market. And this product segment is poised to reach 23624 Million US$ by 2025 from 17510 Million US$ in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

In Luxury Furniture market, the Residential holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a value of 40414 (M USD) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.49% during 2020 and 2025. It includes living room, bedroom, dining room and others.

Table of Contents:-

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 Production by Regions

7 Luxury Furniture Consumption by Regions

8 Company Profiles

9 Market Forecast

10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

