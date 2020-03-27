Licorice Root Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Licorice Root is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Licorice Root market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Licorice Root market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Licorice Root market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Licorice Root industry.

Licorice Root Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Licorice Root market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Licorice Root Market:

growing demand for licorice from several end-use industries. As numerous farmers are at times even compelled to abandon this sort of land that has been dedicated for cotton and wheat owing to the high salinity, rehabilitating this land for harvesting licorice will present them with ample growth prospects. This will involve obtaining permission from the government to harvest licorice root instead of cotton, wheat, and other different staple crops. With the adoption of this strategy, it is being expected that this region will witness a proper production of licorice root in the coming years.

Tobacco is projected to be the leading industry in the consumption of licorice root as an active ingredient

Licorice root extract is a very important flavouring agent and component at present in the confectionery and tobacco industries. Currently, it is being employed in the food industry as a flavouring agent and in the tobacco industry as a de-bittering agent in order to mask the off-note taste of stevia that has till now been a favourite in the market. Stevia has been a prominent sweetener in the tobacco as well as food industry till date. However, researchers and food specialists are looking to incorporating licorice to mask the off-note taste of stevia. With the tobacco industry fast moving towards the development of sweet and flavoured tobacco, the demand for licorice is expected to rise in this industry over the coming years.

Consumption of licorice root is expected to rise in the coming years in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its inherent herbal properties

In the last few years, the demand for licorice has increased from the pharmaceutical industry as it is a noteworthy component of Chinese herbal medicine. The demand for Chinese herbal medicines that comprise almost 70% licorice is increasing extensively, especially in Europe and the U.S. as the population in these regions is shifting towards the consumption of organic medicines. The demand for licorice in the pharmaceutical industry is mainly governed by the burgeoning demand for Chinese medicines. In order to meet the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and other vertical industries, manufacturers are collaborating with harvesters to maintain a stable production of licorice and prevent the prices from shooting up in the global market. This is expected to help boost the extent of cultivated land for licorice, eventually leading to a substantial growth in revenue of the global licorice root market.

Some important highlights from the report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Licorice Root market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Licorice Root market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Licorice Root application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Licorice Root market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Licorice Root market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

The Questions Answered by Licorice Root Market Report:

What are the Key Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders And distributors in Licorice Root Market ?

What are Growth factors influencing Licorice Root Market Growth?

What are production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk?

What is the Contribution from Regional Manufacturers?

What are the Key Market segment, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing?

And Many More….