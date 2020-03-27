LED Lighting Driver Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for LED Lighting Driver is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the LED Lighting Driver in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

LED Lighting Driver Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competitive landscape of the LED lighting driver market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive LED lighting driver market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the LED lighting driver market’s growth. Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the LED lighting driver market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Some of the key players profiled in the global LED lighting driver market are MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Cree, Inc., Inventronics Inc., Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, Moso Power Supply Technology Co., Ltd., Eaglerise Electric and Electronic (China) Co., Ltd., TCI Telecomunicazioni Italia, Delta Electronics, Inc., Osram GmbH, Lifud Technology Co., Ltd., SELF Electronics Co., Ltd., ERP Power LLC., Harvard Technology Ltd., Moons’ Electric Co., Ltd., and Signify Holding.

The LED lighting driver market is segmented as below.

LED Lighting Driver Market

Driving Method

Constant Voltage

Constant Current

Dimming Method

Non-Dimmable

Dimmable

DALI

1-10V

TRIAC

Others (Trailing Edge, DMX, etc.)

Driver Type

External

Internal

Technology

Smart

Conventional

Application

Residential Lighting

Office Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Industrial Lighting

City Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Sports Facilities Lighting

Entertainment Lighting

Horticulture Lighting

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



