Key Players

Key players for Internet radio market are Spotify, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Pandora Media, Napster, AOL Radio, Citadel Broadcasting, Slacker Radio, CBS Corporation, Chrysalis Group, Aspiro AB, Tunein and Somafm.

Regional Overview

Internet radio market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America holds the largest market share of internet radio market because of the high population of music lovers.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for internet radio due to the changing economies of the developing countries and the increasing penetration of internet connections in homes and commercial buildings.

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Others



