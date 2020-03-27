Persistence Market Research Released New Market Report on “Global Market Study on Insulin Delivery Devices – Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2020” the global insulin delivery devices market is estimated at USD 9,391.1 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 14,093.3 million in 2020.

The insulin delivery devices market is witnessing a significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising obese endemic. In addition, advanced features of insulin delivery devices and rising awareness among people about diabetes care are also supporting in the growth of the global insulin delivery devices market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2823

However, risk and complications associated with the delivery of insulin and high cost of insulin analog hampers the growth of global insulin delivery devices market. As a result, the global insulin delivery devices market is expected to grow a CAGR of 7% during 2014-2020.

North America has the largest market for insulin delivery devices. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising number of overweight and obese people are key drivers of the insulin delivery devices market in the region. In addition, the rising number of elderly people is also supporting the growth of the insulin delivery devices market in the region.

Similarly, the European insulin delivery devices market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising awareness among people about diabetes treatment, technological advancements in insulin delivery devices and increasing aging population.