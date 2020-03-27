Hard Drive Degausser Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Garner, VS Security, Security Engineered Machinery, Proton Data Security, intimus, Data Security, Inc, Whitaker Brothers, IDEAL.MBM Corporation, Beijing Heshenda Information, ZhongChaoWeiye ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Hard Drive Degausser Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit . This Hard Drive Degausser industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Hard Drive Degausser Market: Hard drives store information magnetically on a spinning platter about 30% smaller than a CD. They also keep small amounts of data stored within RAM (Random Access Memory) chips found elsewhere in the casing. The only method of completely eliminating that information is to blast the hard drive with a magnetic field. The machines that do this are called Degaussers.Hard Drive Degaussers are used to de-magnetize a hard drive and therefore erase the data on it. Degaussing is an NSA approved method of data erasure for hard drives. It is recommended that after using a degausser, a drive destroyer device is used to complete the secure data destruction.Degausser is a machine used to eliminate data stored on computer and laptop hard drives, floppy disks and magnetic tape, by randomly changing the alignment of magnetic domains on the medium.Degaussing takes its meaning from Johann Gauss (1777-1855) a mathematician who studied and worked on electro-magnetic fields. Data is stored on magnetic media by making very small areas called magnetic domains change their magnetic alignment to be in the direction of an applied magnetic field. Degaussing magnetic media leaves the domains in random patterns with no preference to orientation, thereby rendering previous data unrecoverable. A degausser is therefore used to completely erase all audio, video and data signals from magnetic storage media.The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as defense and government, financial company, hospital, radio/TV/broadcasting, data storage company, education and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.Hard Drive Degaussers are used to de-magnetize a hard drive and therefore erase the data on it. Degaussing is an NSA approved method of data erasure for hard drives. It is recommended that after using a degausser, a drive destroyer device is used to complete the secure data destruction.A degausser operates by generating an intense magnetic field, so strong that it permanently eliminates the magnetic memory stored in the iron oxide or chromium dioxide coatings. This randomizes the recorded information pattern. By changing the magnetic field on the tape or hard drive using a degausser, the information stored on it can effectively be destroyed. Degaussing hard drive is a complete, quick, silent and easy process. Hard drive components can be fully recycled once degaussed.Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.The global Hard Drive Degausser market is valued at 70 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Coil Degaussers

☯ Capacitive Discharge Degaussers

☯ Permanent Magnet Degaussers

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Defense and Government

☯ Financial Company

☯ Hospital

☯ Radio/TV/Broadcasting

☯ Data Storage Company

☯ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Hard Drive Degausser market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

