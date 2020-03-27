Report Highlights

Green diesel differs from biodiesel in the way it is produced, biodiesel is processed using transesterification, while green or renewable diesel is processed using fractional distillation, the traditional process used to produce fossil-origin diesel fuel. This report provides an overview of the market for green/renewable diesel as a sustainable energy source and its future prospects.

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12627

Report Includes:

– Review of the market for green/renewable diesel as a sustainable energy source and its future prospects

– Key factorial analysis of this demand-driven market which include advantages, limitations and development opportunities, and a push for further developments in the alternative/cleaner fuel space

– Data corresponding to consumption and production capacity of green diesel within the North America and EU regions

– Emphasis on the role of stringent government policies and regulations that leads to market demand and supply of this renewable fuel

– Patent evaluation, including coverage of the current state of technology, new patent applications, and newly issued patents

Summary

Green diesel—which is also known by a number of terms such as renewable diesel, hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), hydrogenation-derived renewable diesel (HDRD) or hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA)—is a second-generation biodiesel, which itself is also known by the chemical name fatty acid methyl ester (FAME). Green diesel differs from biodiesel in the way it is produced., biodiesel is processed using transesterification, while green or renewable diesel is processed using fractional distillation, the traditional process used to produce fossil-origin diesel fuel. Green diesel is produced through a catalytic reaction that involves the hydroprocessing, decarboxylation, and/or decarbonylation

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12627

of triacylglycerols derived from renewable feedstock. While research into how to produce green/renewable diesel through a variety of other methods is ongoing, currently, hydrotreating is the most accepted and commercially available method. Green/renewable diesel currently meets the ASTM D975 specification in the U.S. and EN 590 in Europe.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected]: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12627/Single

The figure below shows the basic difference in the green diesel and biodiesel production processes, which yield products of different chemical compositions. The production process of green diesel is similar to that of petroleum diesel. This similarity results in products of a similar chemical composition, which is why green diesel can be used with existing diesel engines; and it also allows green diesel to have a higher blend ratio with petroleum diesel (technically, there is no blend limit). Green diesel also offers several advantages over biodiesel, including lower greenhouse gas emissions.