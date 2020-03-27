Global, Zero Waste Packaging Market Report 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Zero Waste Packaging market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Zero Waste Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Zero Waste Packaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Zero Waste Packaging value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Re-Usable Goods
Compostable Goods
Edible Goods
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Food and Beverage
Healthcare
Personal Care
Industrial
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Loop Industries Inc.
PulpWorks, Inc.
Avani Eco.
Loliware
Lifepack
Aarohana Ecosocial Development
Package Free
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Zero Waste Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Zero Waste Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Zero Waste Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Zero Waste Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Zero Waste Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Zero Waste Packaging Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Zero Waste Packaging Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Zero Waste Packaging Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Zero Waste Packaging Segment by Type
2.2.1 Re-Usable Goods
2.2.2 Compostable Goods
2.2.3 Edible Goods
2.3 Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Zero Waste Packaging Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Zero Waste Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Zero Waste Packaging Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Zero Waste Packaging Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food and Beverage
2.4.2 Healthcare
2.4.3 Personal Care
2.4.4 Industrial
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Zero Waste Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Zero Waste Packaging Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Zero Waste Packaging Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Zero Waste Packaging by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Zero Waste Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Zero Waste Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Zero Waste Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Zero Waste Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Zero Waste Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Zero Waste Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Zero Waste Packaging Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Zero Waste Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Zero Waste Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Zero Waste Packaging Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Zero Waste Packaging by Regions
4.1 Zero Waste Packaging by Regions
4.1.1 Global Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Zero Waste Packaging Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Zero Waste Packaging Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Zero Waste Packaging Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Zero Waste Packaging Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Zero Waste Packaging Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Zero Waste Packaging Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Zero Waste Packaging Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Zero Waste Packaging by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Zero Waste Packaging Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Zero Waste Packaging by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Zero Waste Packaging Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Zero Waste Packaging Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Zero Waste Packaging Distributors
10.3 Zero Waste Packaging Customer
11 Global Zero Waste Packaging Market Forecast
11.1 Global Zero Waste Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Zero Waste Packaging Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Zero Waste Packaging Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Zero Waste Packaging Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Zero Waste Packaging Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Zero Waste Packaging Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Loop Industries Inc.
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Zero Waste Packaging Product Offered
12.1.3 Loop Industries Inc. Zero Waste Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Loop Industries Inc. News
12.2 PulpWorks, Inc.
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Zero Waste Packaging Product Offered
12.2.3 PulpWorks, Inc. Zero Waste Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 PulpWorks, Inc. News
12.3 Avani Eco.
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Zero Waste Packaging Product Offered
12.3.3 Avani Eco. Zero Waste Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Avani Eco. News
12.4 Loliware
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Zero Waste Packaging Product Offered
12.4.3 Loliware Zero Waste Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Loliware News
12.5 Lifepack
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Zero Waste Packaging Product Offered
12.5.3 Lifepack Zero Waste Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Lifepack News
12.6 Aarohana Ecosocial Development
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Zero Waste Packaging Product Offered
12.6.3 Aarohana Ecosocial Development Zero Waste Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Aarohana Ecosocial Development News
12.7 Package Free
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Zero Waste Packaging Product Offered
12.7.3 Package Free Zero Waste Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Package Free News
…
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
