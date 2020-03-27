Market Overview

The Global Wireless Mesh Networking Market was valued at USD 4.98 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.66 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The global wireless mesh networking (WMN) market is estimated to expand significantly, over the forecast period, due to advancements in the wireless communication sector. Resilient communications, low financial cost, and flexible scale are some of the major advantages driving the deployment of this technology.

– These networks also have the advantage of auto-configuration and self-organization capability. They can enhance coverage, capacity, and availability by just deploying more WAPs without disturbing other nodes, making them easy to expand.

– Increasing IoT adoption and industrial automation among all sectors are some of the major market trends aiding advancements in the wireless mesh networking market. Innovations in this technology are also creating new applications in various markets, like the fixed wireless market.

– Due to connectivity advantage and low cost, wireless mesh networking (WMN) is also best suited for tracking pallets and monitoring large physical objects with a highly reliable wireless connectivity network. WMNs easily track key data across the factory floor and multiple locations to identify any issues before their occurrence. This is attracting many vendors to offer industry-oriented product

– With growing automation in the agriculture sector, technology is also great for tracking sun exposure and water levels in crops. It can scale at a low cost with mesh enabled nodes across a whole land, to develop a cellular connected IoT farm.

Scope of the Report

A wireless mesh network is a communications network made up of radio nodes organized in a mesh topology. It is also a form of wireless ad hoc network. A mesh refers to rich interconnection among devices or nodes. Wireless mesh networks often consist of mesh clients, mesh routers and gateways. In terms of architecture, wireless mesh network is being segregated as Infrastructure Wireless Mesh Networks, Hybrid Wireless Mesh networks, client wireless mesh networks.

Key Market Trends

OutDoor Has Largest Share In The Market

– The outdoor wireless access takes advantage of the growing popularity of inexpensive Wi-Fi clients, enabling new service opportunities and applications that improve user productivity and responsiveness.

– With the demand for outdoor wireless access increases, customers with tight budgets and reduced resources are expected to adopt wireless LAN (WLAN) solutions that take full advantage of existing tools, network resources to address ease of deployment, knowledge and WLAN security issues in a cost-effective way.

– However, environment, coverage, the total cost of ownership (TCO) and physical device security are expected to challenge outdoor solutions compared to indoor wireless solutions.

North Americas Share Will Dominate The Market

– The United States continues to remain the single largest market for wireless mesh networks.

– High levels of adoption for security surveillance and greater demand for mission-critical applications has contributed to the growth of the market in North America.

– There have been a series of new product launches and mergers & acquisitions in North America to take advantage of this opportunity.

– Home networking, video surveillance, and medical device connectivity applications are set to witness a boom in North America over the next five years.

Competitive Landscape

The Wireless Mesh Networking Market is moderately fragmented due to the high Initial Investments and Infrastructure required by firms. Some key companies in the Market Include ABB, Cisco, Hp. Some key recent developments in the market include,

– September 2018 – Indonesia and Cisco announced an agreement to begin a Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program in Indonesia. The program in Indonesia focuses on five key areas: Digital Government, Digital Industry, Digital State-Owned Enterprise, Cybersecurity, and Digital Inclusion.

– June 2018 – Cisco announced that it released new developer capabilities across its intent-based networking platform. Cisco announced its intent to acquire privately-held Duo Security, headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. Duo Security’s solution verifies the identity of users and the health of their devices before granting them access to applications – helping prevent cybersecurity breaches in August 2018.

Companies Mentioned:

– Motorola Solutions Inc.

– ABB (Tropos Networks Inc.)

– Belair Networks (NAS Wireless LLC)

– Cisco Systems

– Strix Systems

– Synapse Wireless Inc.

– Brocade (Ruckus Wireless Inc.)

– Firetide

– HP (Aruba Networks Inc.)

– Unicom Systems

