According to this study, over the next five years the Valve Caps and Closures market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Valve Caps and Closures business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Valve Caps and Closures market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Valve Caps and Closures value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Plastic Valve Caps and Closures

Metal Valve Caps and Closures

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Beverage

Food

Cosmetic and personal care products

Pharmaceutical

Industrial chemicals

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Blackhawk Molding Company Incorporated

Berry Plastics

Amcor

Global Closure Systems

Crown Holdings

BERICAP holdings

Oriental Containers

Siligan Holdings

Guala Closures Group

Reynolds Group Holdings

Pelliconi

Premier Vinyl Solution

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Valve Caps and Closures consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Valve Caps and Closures market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Valve Caps and Closures manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Valve Caps and Closures with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Valve Caps and Closures submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Valve Caps and Closures Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Valve Caps and Closures Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Valve Caps and Closures Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Valve Caps and Closures Segment by Type

2.2.1 Plastic Valve Caps and Closures

2.2.2 Metal Valve Caps and Closures

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Valve Caps and Closures Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Valve Caps and Closures Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Valve Caps and Closures Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Valve Caps and Closures Segment by Application

2.4.1 Beverage

2.4.2 Food

2.4.3 Cosmetic and personal care products

2.4.4 Pharmaceutical

2.4.5 Industrial chemicals

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Valve Caps and Closures Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Valve Caps and Closures Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Valve Caps and Closures Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Valve Caps and Closures by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Valve Caps and Closures Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Valve Caps and Closures Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Valve Caps and Closures Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Valve Caps and Closures Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Valve Caps and Closures Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Valve Caps and Closures Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Valve Caps and Closures Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Valve Caps and Closures Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Valve Caps and Closures Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Valve Caps and Closures Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Valve Caps and Closures by Regions

4.1 Valve Caps and Closures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Valve Caps and Closures Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Valve Caps and Closures Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Valve Caps and Closures Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Valve Caps and Closures Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Valve Caps and Closures Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Valve Caps and Closures Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Valve Caps and Closures Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Valve Caps and Closures by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Valve Caps and Closures Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Valve Caps and Closures by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Valve Caps and Closures Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Valve Caps and Closures Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Valve Caps and Closures Distributors

10.3 Valve Caps and Closures Customer

11 Global Valve Caps and Closures Market Forecast

11.1 Global Valve Caps and Closures Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Valve Caps and Closures Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Valve Caps and Closures Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Valve Caps and Closures Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Valve Caps and Closures Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Valve Caps and Closures Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Blackhawk Molding Company Incorporated

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Valve Caps and Closures Product Offered

12.1.3 Blackhawk Molding Company Incorporated Valve Caps and Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Blackhawk Molding Company Incorporated News

12.2 Berry Plastics

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Valve Caps and Closures Product Offered

12.2.3 Berry Plastics Valve Caps and Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Berry Plastics News

12.3 Amcor

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Valve Caps and Closures Product Offered

12.3.3 Amcor Valve Caps and Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Amcor News

12.4 Global Closure Systems

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Valve Caps and Closures Product Offered

12.4.3 Global Closure Systems Valve Caps and Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Global Closure Systems News

12.5 Crown Holdings

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Valve Caps and Closures Product Offered

12.5.3 Crown Holdings Valve Caps and Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Crown Holdings News

12.6 BERICAP holdings

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Valve Caps and Closures Product Offered

12.6.3 BERICAP holdings Valve Caps and Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 BERICAP holdings News

12.7 Oriental Containers

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Valve Caps and Closures Product Offered

12.7.3 Oriental Containers Valve Caps and Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Oriental Containers News

12.8 Siligan Holdings

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Valve Caps and Closures Product Offered

12.8.3 Siligan Holdings Valve Caps and Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Siligan Holdings News

12.9 Guala Closures Group

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Valve Caps and Closures Product Offered

12.9.3 Guala Closures Group Valve Caps and Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Guala Closures Group News

12.10 Reynolds Group Holdings

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Valve Caps and Closures Product Offered

12.10.3 Reynolds Group Holdings Valve Caps and Closures Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Reynolds Group Holdings News

12.11 Pelliconi

12.12 Premier Vinyl Solution

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

