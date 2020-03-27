Global Mobile Robots Market 2020: Growth Factors, Applications, Regional, Key Players Analysis and Forecasts To 2025
This report focuses on the global Mobile Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Robots development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2317848
A mobile robot is a robot that is capable of locomotion.
The growth is driven by the declining prices of robotic components such as sensors, actuators, etc. which is aggravating the sale of mobile robots globally. In addition to this, growth in the global mobile robots market can be attributed to the rising technological innovations and increasing footprint of aerial, ground, and marine mobile robots in dangerous defense operations, agriculture practices, warehouse automation and variety of domestic applications such as lawn mowing, floor cleaning, etc.
In 2017, the global Mobile Robots market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
iRobot
Northrop Grumman
Amazon
KUKA
LEGO
Honda
ECA Group
Adept Technology
Geckosystems
General Dynamics
Market analysis by product type
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)
Market analysis by market
Logistics & Warehousing
Defense
Healthcare
Field Applications
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Robots development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Robots are as follows:
History Year: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-mobile-robots-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)
1.4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
1.4.4 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Robots Market Share by Application (2017-2025)
1.5.2 Logistics & Warehousing
1.5.3 Defense
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Field Applications
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Mobile Robots Market Size
2.2 Mobile Robots Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Robots Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Robots Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
Chapter Three: Key Players
3.1 Mobile Robots Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)
3.2 Mobile Robots Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mobile Robots Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Robots Market
3.5 Key Players Mobile Robots Funding/Investment Analysis
3.6 Global Key Players Mobile Robots Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Mobile Robots Market Size by Type (2017-2025)
4.2 Global Mobile Robots Market Size by Application (2017-2025)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Mobile Robots Market Size (2017-2025)
5.2 Mobile Robots Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Mobile Robots Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Mobile Robots Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Mobile Robots Market Size (2017-2025)
6.2 Mobile Robots Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Mobile Robots Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Mobile Robots Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Mobile Robots Market Size (2017-2025)
7.2 Mobile Robots Key Players in China
7.3 China Mobile Robots Market Size by Type
7.4 China Mobile Robots Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Rest of World
8.1 Japan
8.1.1 Japan Mobile Robots Market Analysis
8.1.2 Key Players in
8.2 Southeast Asia
8.2.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Robots Market Analysis
8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia
8.3 India
8.3.1 India Mobile Robots Market Analysis
8.3.2 Key Players in India
Chapter Nine: International Players Profiles
9.1 iRobot
9.1.1 iRobot Company Details
9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.1.3 Mobile Robots Introduction
9.1.4 iRobot Revenue in Mobile Robots Business (2017-2018)
9.1.5 iRobot Recent Development
9.2 Northrop Grumman
9.2.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details
9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.2.3 Mobile Robots Introduction
9.2.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Mobile Robots Business (2017-2018)
9.2.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development
9.3 Amazon
9.3.1 Amazon Company Details
9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.3.3 Mobile Robots Introduction
9.3.4 Amazon Revenue in Mobile Robots Business (2017-2018)
9.3.5 Amazon Recent Development
9.4 KUKA
9.4.1 KUKA Company Details
9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.4.3 Mobile Robots Introduction
9.4.4 KUKA Revenue in Mobile Robots Business (2017-2018)
9.4.5 KUKA Recent Development
9.5 LEGO
9.5.1 LEGO Company Details
9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.5.3 Mobile Robots Introduction
9.5.4 LEGO Revenue in Mobile Robots Business (2017-2018)
9.5.5 LEGO Recent Development
9.6 Honda
9.6.1 Honda Company Details
9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.6.3 Mobile Robots Introduction
9.6.4 Honda Revenue in Mobile Robots Business (2017-2018)
9.6.5 Honda Recent Development
9.7 ECA Group
9.7.1 ECA Group Company Details
9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.7.3 Mobile Robots Introduction
9.7.4 ECA Group Revenue in Mobile Robots Business (2017-2018)
9.7.5 ECA Group Recent Development
9.8 Adept Technology
9.8.1 Adept Technology Company Details
9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.8.3 Mobile Robots Introduction
9.8.4 Adept Technology Revenue in Mobile Robots Business (2017-2018)
9.8.5 Adept Technology Recent Development
9.9 Geckosystems
9.9.1 Geckosystems Company Details
9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.9.3 Mobile Robots Introduction
9.9.4 Geckosystems Revenue in Mobile Robots Business (2017-2018)
9.9.5 Geckosystems Recent Development
9.10 Google
9.10.1 Google Company Details
9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.10.3 Mobile Robots Introduction
9.10.4 Google Revenue in Mobile Robots Business (2017-2018)
9.10.5 Google Recent Development
9.11 General Dynamics
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Challenges
10.4 Market Ecosystem
10.5 Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter Eleven: Key Findings in This Report
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Research Methodology
12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.1.2 Data Source
12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.1.2.2 Primary Sources
12.2 Disclaimer
12.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317848
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Frozen Foods Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - March 27, 2020
- Micro Displays Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025 - March 27, 2020
- Global Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - March 27, 2020