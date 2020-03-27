This report focuses on the global Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR) development in United States, Europe and China.

OxyMem MABR is a unique attached growth biofilm (fixed film) system which allows for aeration from the carrier side. It exploits a gas permeable hollow fibre membrane which allows the bacteria to ‘breath’ by allowing the oxygen to travel across the non porous wall by way of diffusion.

Growth in the market is anticipated on account of growing demand from municipal wastewater industry, increasing focus on wastewater management system of public as well as private entities and favorable government policies. MABRs are capable of efficiently removing nitrates from the wastewater. In addition, their operating as well as maintenance costs are low. MABRs have a low footprint, and thus don’t require new aeration tanks and sludge storages. All these factors are expected to propel the demand for MABR technology across the globe in the coming years.

In 2017, the global Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

GE

Fluence

Oxymem

…

Market analysis by product type

BOD Removal

TSS Removal

Market analysis by market

Municipal

Industrial

Package Plants

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR) are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

