This report focuses on the global Managed Print Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Print Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Managed Print Services is a program offered by print providers that manage all aspects of your business printing devices, including printers, scanners, faxes and copiers.

High growth on managed print service market is on the back of sharp growth in the implementation of big data solutions, growth in complexity of technological solutions and demand for reduced cost operations. Moreover, the growing use of cloud computing technologies and analytics in printing is expected to drive the managed print service market globally during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Managed Print Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Xerox

HP

Canon

Ricoh

Konica Minolta

Lexmark

Samsung

Sharp

ARC Document Solutions

Kyocera

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Printer/Copier Manufacturers

Independent Software Vendors (ISVS)

System Integrators/Resellers

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Education

Government

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Managed Print Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Managed Print Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed Print Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Managed Print Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Printer/Copier Manufacturers

1.4.3 Independent Software Vendors (ISVS)

1.4.4 System Integrators/Resellers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Managed Print Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Managed Print Service Market Size

2.2 Managed Print Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed Print Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Managed Print Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Managed Print Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Managed Print Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Managed Print Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Managed Print Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Managed Print Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Managed Print Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Managed Print Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Managed Print Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Managed Print Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Managed Print Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Managed Print Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Managed Print Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Managed Print Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Managed Print Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Managed Print Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Managed Print Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Managed Print Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Managed Print Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Managed Print Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Managed Print Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Managed Print Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Managed Print Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Managed Print Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Xerox

12.1.1 Xerox Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Managed Print Service Introduction

12.1.4 Xerox Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Xerox Recent Development

12.2 HP

12.2.1 HP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Managed Print Service Introduction

12.2.4 HP Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 HP Recent Development

12.3 Canon

12.3.1 Canon Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Managed Print Service Introduction

12.3.4 Canon Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Canon Recent Development

12.4 Ricoh

12.4.1 Ricoh Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Managed Print Service Introduction

12.4.4 Ricoh Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Ricoh Recent Development

12.5 Konica Minolta

12.5.1 Konica Minolta Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Managed Print Service Introduction

12.5.4 Konica Minolta Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development

12.6 Lexmark

12.6.1 Lexmark Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Managed Print Service Introduction

12.6.4 Lexmark Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Lexmark Recent Development

12.7 Samsung

12.7.1 Samsung Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Managed Print Service Introduction

12.7.4 Samsung Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.8 Sharp

12.8.1 Sharp Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Managed Print Service Introduction

12.8.4 Sharp Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Sharp Recent Development

12.9 ARC Document Solutions

12.9.1 ARC Document Solutions Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Managed Print Service Introduction

12.9.4 ARC Document Solutions Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 ARC Document Solutions Recent Development

12.10 Kyocera

12.10.1 Kyocera Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Managed Print Service Introduction

12.10.4 Kyocera Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Kyocera Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

