Global Managed Print Service Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Managed Print Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Print Service development in United States, Europe and China.
Managed Print Services is a program offered by print providers that manage all aspects of your business printing devices, including printers, scanners, faxes and copiers.
High growth on managed print service market is on the back of sharp growth in the implementation of big data solutions, growth in complexity of technological solutions and demand for reduced cost operations. Moreover, the growing use of cloud computing technologies and analytics in printing is expected to drive the managed print service market globally during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Managed Print Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Xerox
HP
Canon
Ricoh
Konica Minolta
Lexmark
Samsung
Sharp
ARC Document Solutions
Kyocera
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Printer/Copier Manufacturers
Independent Software Vendors (ISVS)
System Integrators/Resellers
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Education
Government
Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Managed Print Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Managed Print Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed Print Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Managed Print Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Printer/Copier Manufacturers
1.4.3 Independent Software Vendors (ISVS)
1.4.4 System Integrators/Resellers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Managed Print Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Managed Print Service Market Size
2.2 Managed Print Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Managed Print Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Managed Print Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Managed Print Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Managed Print Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Managed Print Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Managed Print Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Managed Print Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Managed Print Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Managed Print Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Managed Print Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Managed Print Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Managed Print Service Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Managed Print Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Managed Print Service Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Managed Print Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in China
7.3 China Managed Print Service Market Size by Type
7.4 China Managed Print Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Managed Print Service Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Managed Print Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Managed Print Service Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Managed Print Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in India
10.3 India Managed Print Service Market Size by Type
10.4 India Managed Print Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Managed Print Service Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Managed Print Service Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Managed Print Service Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Managed Print Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Xerox
12.1.1 Xerox Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Managed Print Service Introduction
12.1.4 Xerox Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Xerox Recent Development
12.2 HP
12.2.1 HP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Managed Print Service Introduction
12.2.4 HP Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 HP Recent Development
12.3 Canon
12.3.1 Canon Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Managed Print Service Introduction
12.3.4 Canon Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Canon Recent Development
12.4 Ricoh
12.4.1 Ricoh Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Managed Print Service Introduction
12.4.4 Ricoh Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ricoh Recent Development
12.5 Konica Minolta
12.5.1 Konica Minolta Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Managed Print Service Introduction
12.5.4 Konica Minolta Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development
12.6 Lexmark
12.6.1 Lexmark Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Managed Print Service Introduction
12.6.4 Lexmark Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Lexmark Recent Development
12.7 Samsung
12.7.1 Samsung Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Managed Print Service Introduction
12.7.4 Samsung Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.8 Sharp
12.8.1 Sharp Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Managed Print Service Introduction
12.8.4 Sharp Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Sharp Recent Development
12.9 ARC Document Solutions
12.9.1 ARC Document Solutions Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Managed Print Service Introduction
12.9.4 ARC Document Solutions Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 ARC Document Solutions Recent Development
12.10 Kyocera
12.10.1 Kyocera Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Managed Print Service Introduction
12.10.4 Kyocera Revenue in Managed Print Service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Kyocera Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
