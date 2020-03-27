Global Managed Detection and Response Market 2020: Classification, Application & Specification, Industry Overview, Top Key Regions Analysis and Profiles Overview 2025
This report focuses on the global Managed Detection & Response status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Detection & Response development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2317844
Managed detection and response (MDR) is an outsourced service that provides organizations with threat hunting services and responds to threats once they are discovered.
The major factors that drives the market are rising adoption of cloud computing technologies and increasing cyber attacks & thefts globally. Moreover, stringent government regulations and shortage of cybersecurity practitioners across enterprises are expected to drive the global managed detection & response market over next five years.
In 2017, the global Managed Detection & Response market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Paladion
Optiv
Bae Systems
Kudelski Security
Arctic Wolf
Rapid7
Redscan
Watchguard
Fireeye
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Endpoint
Network
Application
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Government & defence
Manufacturing
BFSI
Insurance
IT
Telecommunications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Managed Detection & Response status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Managed Detection & Response development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed Detection & Response are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-managed-detection-and-response-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Managed Detection & Response Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Endpoint
1.4.3 Network
1.4.4 Application
1.4.5 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Managed Detection & Response Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Government & defence
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 BFSI
1.5.5 Insurance
1.5.6 IT
1.5.7 Telecommunications
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Managed Detection & Response Market Size
2.2 Managed Detection & Response Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Managed Detection & Response Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Managed Detection & Response Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Managed Detection & Response Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Managed Detection & Response Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Managed Detection & Response Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Managed Detection & Response Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in China
7.3 China Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type
7.4 China Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in India
10.3 India Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type
10.4 India Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Paladion
12.2.1 Paladion Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction
12.2.4 Paladion Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Paladion Recent Development
12.3 Optiv
12.3.1 Optiv Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction
12.3.4 Optiv Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Optiv Recent Development
12.4 Bae Systems
12.4.1 Bae Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction
12.4.4 Bae Systems Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Bae Systems Recent Development
12.5 Kudelski Security
12.5.1 Kudelski Security Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction
12.5.4 Kudelski Security Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Kudelski Security Recent Development
12.6 Arctic Wolf
12.6.1 Arctic Wolf Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction
12.6.4 Arctic Wolf Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Arctic Wolf Recent Development
12.7 Rapid7
12.7.1 RapidChapter Seven: Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction
12.7.4 RapidChapter Seven: Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 RapidChapter Seven: Recent Development
12.8 Redscan
12.8.1 Redscan Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction
12.8.4 Redscan Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Redscan Recent Development
12.9 Watchguard
12.9.1 Watchguard Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction
12.9.4 Watchguard Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Watchguard Recent Development
12.10 Fireeye
12.10.1 Fireeye Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction
12.10.4 Fireeye Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Fireeye Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317844
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Frozen Foods Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - March 27, 2020
- Micro Displays Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025 - March 27, 2020
- Global Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - March 27, 2020