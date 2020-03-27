This report focuses on the global Managed Detection & Response status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Detection & Response development in United States, Europe and China.

Managed detection and response (MDR) is an outsourced service that provides organizations with threat hunting services and responds to threats once they are discovered.

The major factors that drives the market are rising adoption of cloud computing technologies and increasing cyber attacks & thefts globally. Moreover, stringent government regulations and shortage of cybersecurity practitioners across enterprises are expected to drive the global managed detection & response market over next five years.

In 2017, the global Managed Detection & Response market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Paladion

Optiv

Bae Systems

Kudelski Security

Arctic Wolf

Rapid7

Redscan

Watchguard

Fireeye

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Endpoint

Network

Application

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Government & defence

Manufacturing

BFSI

Insurance

IT

Telecommunications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Managed Detection & Response status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Managed Detection & Response development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed Detection & Response are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Managed Detection & Response Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Endpoint

1.4.3 Network

1.4.4 Application

1.4.5 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Managed Detection & Response Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Government & defence

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 BFSI

1.5.5 Insurance

1.5.6 IT

1.5.7 Telecommunications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Managed Detection & Response Market Size

2.2 Managed Detection & Response Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Managed Detection & Response Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Managed Detection & Response Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Managed Detection & Response Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Managed Detection & Response Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Managed Detection & Response Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Managed Detection & Response Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in China

7.3 China Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type

7.4 China Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in India

10.3 India Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type

10.4 India Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Managed Detection & Response Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Managed Detection & Response Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Managed Detection & Response Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Paladion

12.2.1 Paladion Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction

12.2.4 Paladion Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Paladion Recent Development

12.3 Optiv

12.3.1 Optiv Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction

12.3.4 Optiv Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Optiv Recent Development

12.4 Bae Systems

12.4.1 Bae Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction

12.4.4 Bae Systems Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Bae Systems Recent Development

12.5 Kudelski Security

12.5.1 Kudelski Security Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction

12.5.4 Kudelski Security Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Kudelski Security Recent Development

12.6 Arctic Wolf

12.6.1 Arctic Wolf Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction

12.6.4 Arctic Wolf Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Arctic Wolf Recent Development

12.7 Rapid7

12.7.1 RapidChapter Seven: Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction

12.7.4 RapidChapter Seven: Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 RapidChapter Seven: Recent Development

12.8 Redscan

12.8.1 Redscan Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction

12.8.4 Redscan Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Redscan Recent Development

12.9 Watchguard

12.9.1 Watchguard Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction

12.9.4 Watchguard Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Watchguard Recent Development

12.10 Fireeye

12.10.1 Fireeye Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Managed Detection & Response Introduction

12.10.4 Fireeye Revenue in Managed Detection & Response Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Fireeye Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

