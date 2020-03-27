This report focuses on the global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2317842

Intrusion detection is the process of monitoring the events occurring in your network and analyzing them for signs of possible incidents, violations, or imminent threats to your security policies. Intrusion prevention is the process of performing intrusion detection and then stopping the detected incidents.

Increasing government focus on stringent security and regulatory compliance is boosting the global IDS/IPS market, with the market gradually moving towards integrated IPS functionalities such as next generation firewall (NGFW) and unified threat management (UTM).

In 2017, the global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

McAfee

IBM

HPE

Check Point

Juniper

SonicWALL

Symantec

Corero Network Security

Extreme Networks

NSFOCUS

Radware

Fortinet

Palo Alto Networks

Trend Micro

FireEye

BAE Systems

Kaspersky

Barracuda

Sophos

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network IDS/IPS Appliances

Host IDS/IPS

Network IDS/IPS Software

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-intrusion-detection-systems-intrusion-prevention-systems-ids-ips-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Network IDS/IPS Appliances

1.4.3 Host IDS/IPS

1.4.4 Network IDS/IPS Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 IT & Telecom

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size

2.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.2 McAfee

12.2.1 McAfee Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction

12.2.4 McAfee Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 McAfee Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 HPE

12.4.1 HPE Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction

12.4.4 HPE Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 HPE Recent Development

12.5 Check Point

12.5.1 Check Point Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction

12.5.4 Check Point Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Check Point Recent Development

12.6 Juniper

12.6.1 Juniper Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction

12.6.4 Juniper Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Juniper Recent Development

12.7 SonicWALL

12.7.1 SonicWALL Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction

12.7.4 SonicWALL Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SonicWALL Recent Development

12.8 Symantec

12.8.1 Symantec Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction

12.8.4 Symantec Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.9 Corero Network Security

12.9.1 Corero Network Security Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction

12.9.4 Corero Network Security Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Corero Network Security Recent Development

12.10 Extreme Networks

12.10.1 Extreme Networks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction

12.10.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development

12.11 NSFOCUS

12.12 Radware

12.13 Fortinet

12.14 Palo Alto Networks

12.15 Trend Micro

12.16 FireEye

12.17 BAE Systems

12.18 Kaspersky

12.19 Barracuda

12.20 Sophos

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317842

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155