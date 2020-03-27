Global Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/ IPS) Market 2020: Overview, Leading Player, Application, Trends Analysis & Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2317842
Intrusion detection is the process of monitoring the events occurring in your network and analyzing them for signs of possible incidents, violations, or imminent threats to your security policies. Intrusion prevention is the process of performing intrusion detection and then stopping the detected incidents.
Increasing government focus on stringent security and regulatory compliance is boosting the global IDS/IPS market, with the market gradually moving towards integrated IPS functionalities such as next generation firewall (NGFW) and unified threat management (UTM).
In 2017, the global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
McAfee
IBM
HPE
Check Point
Juniper
SonicWALL
Symantec
Corero Network Security
Extreme Networks
NSFOCUS
Radware
Fortinet
Palo Alto Networks
Trend Micro
FireEye
BAE Systems
Kaspersky
Barracuda
Sophos
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network IDS/IPS Appliances
Host IDS/IPS
Network IDS/IPS Software
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-intrusion-detection-systems-intrusion-prevention-systems-ids-ips-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Network IDS/IPS Appliances
1.4.3 Host IDS/IPS
1.4.4 Network IDS/IPS Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size
2.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 McAfee
12.2.1 McAfee Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction
12.2.4 McAfee Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 McAfee Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 HPE
12.4.1 HPE Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction
12.4.4 HPE Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 HPE Recent Development
12.5 Check Point
12.5.1 Check Point Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction
12.5.4 Check Point Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Check Point Recent Development
12.6 Juniper
12.6.1 Juniper Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction
12.6.4 Juniper Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Juniper Recent Development
12.7 SonicWALL
12.7.1 SonicWALL Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction
12.7.4 SonicWALL Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SonicWALL Recent Development
12.8 Symantec
12.8.1 Symantec Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction
12.8.4 Symantec Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.9 Corero Network Security
12.9.1 Corero Network Security Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction
12.9.4 Corero Network Security Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Corero Network Security Recent Development
12.10 Extreme Networks
12.10.1 Extreme Networks Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Introduction
12.10.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development
12.11 NSFOCUS
12.12 Radware
12.13 Fortinet
12.14 Palo Alto Networks
12.15 Trend Micro
12.16 FireEye
12.17 BAE Systems
12.18 Kaspersky
12.19 Barracuda
12.20 Sophos
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317842
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Frozen Foods Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - March 27, 2020
- Micro Displays Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025 - March 27, 2020
- Global Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - March 27, 2020