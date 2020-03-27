ITS is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and ‘smarter’ use of transport networks.

Increasing vehicle density, need to reduce traffic congestion and increasing investment by various governments is fueling the deployment of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).

In 2017, the global Intelligent Transportation Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Thales

Xerox

Cubic

Kapsch

Q-Free

Denso

Siemens

Addco

Hitachi

Iteris

Lanner Electronics

Garmin

TomTom

TransCore

Agero

Atkins

Efkon

Savari

Telenav

Sensys Networks

Market analysis by product type

ATMS

ATPS

ATIS

Market analysis by market

Traffic Management

Electronic Toll Management

Parking Management

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Transportation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Transportation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Transportation Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-intelligent-transportation-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)

1.4.2 ATMS

1.4.3 ATPS

1.4.4 ATIS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2025)

1.5.2 Traffic Management

1.5.3 Electronic Toll Management

1.5.4 Parking Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)

2.2.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

Chapter Three: Key Players

3.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)

3.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Transportation Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Transportation Systems Market

3.5 Key Players Intelligent Transportation Systems Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Intelligent Transportation Systems Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2025)

4.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2025)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size (2017-2025)

5.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size (2017-2025)

6.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size (2017-2025)

7.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Key Players in China

7.3 China Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size by Type

7.4 China Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Rest of World

8.1 Japan

8.1.1 Japan Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Analysis

8.1.2 Key Players in

8.2 Southeast Asia

8.2.1 Southeast Asia Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Analysis

8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia

8.3 India

8.3.1 India Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Analysis

8.3.2 Key Players in India

Chapter Nine: International Players Profiles

9.1 Thales

9.1.1 Thales Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction

9.1.4 Thales Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2017-2018)

9.1.5 Thales Recent Development

9.2 Xerox

9.2.1 Xerox Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction

9.2.4 Xerox Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2017-2018)

9.2.5 Xerox Recent Development

9.3 Cubic

9.3.1 Cubic Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction

9.3.4 Cubic Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2017-2018)

9.3.5 Cubic Recent Development

9.4 Kapsch

9.4.1 Kapsch Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction

9.4.4 Kapsch Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2017-2018)

9.4.5 Kapsch Recent Development

9.5 Q-Free

9.5.1 Q-Free Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction

9.5.4 Q-Free Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 Q-Free Recent Development

9.6 Denso

9.6.1 Denso Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction

9.6.4 Denso Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Denso Recent Development

9.7 Siemens

9.7.1 Siemens Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction

9.7.4 Siemens Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2017-2018)

9.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

9.8 Addco

9.8.1 Addco Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction

9.8.4 Addco Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2017-2018)

9.8.5 Addco Recent Development

9.9 Hitachi

9.9.1 Hitachi Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction

9.9.4 Hitachi Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2017-2018)

9.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

9.10 Iteris

9.10.1 Iteris Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction

9.10.4 Iteris Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2017-2018)

9.10.5 Iteris Recent Development

9.11 Lanner Electronics

9.12 Garmin

9.13 TomTom

9.14 TransCore

9.15 Agero

9.16 Atkins

9.17 Efkon

9.18 Savari

9.19 Telenav

9.20 Sensys Networks

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Market Ecosystem

10.5 Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Key Findings in This Report

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.1.2 Data Source

12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.1.2.2 Primary Sources

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317841

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155