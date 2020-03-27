This report focuses on the global Healthcare IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare IT Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Health information technology (HIT) is IT applied to health and health care. It supports health information management across computerized systems and the secure exchange of health information between consumers, providers, payers, and quality monitors.

The growth of healthcare IT services market is on the back of growing demand for patient safety and data accuracy, increasing patient population base and increasing spending in healthcare industry

In 2017, the global Healthcare IT Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Mckesson

Allscript

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Cerner

Becton Dickinson

Novartis

CGI

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)

Atos IT Services

Epic System

Egton Medical Information System (EMIS)

MedeAnalytics

Carestream Health

Merge Healthcare

Syntel

PHILIPS

Agfa Healthcare

HP

Truven Health Analytics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medical Imaging

Consulting & Outsourcing

Managed Services

Order & Inventory Management

Document Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare Analytics

Patient Care Management

Fraud Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare IT Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare IT Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Medical Imaging

1.4.3 Consulting & Outsourcing

1.4.4 Managed Services

1.4.5 Order & Inventory Management

1.4.6 Document Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare Analytics

1.5.3 Patient Care Management

1.5.4 Fraud Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare IT Services Market Size

2.2 Healthcare IT Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Healthcare IT Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Healthcare IT Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare IT Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare IT Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare IT Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Mckesson

12.1.1 Mckesson Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction

12.1.4 Mckesson Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Mckesson Recent Development

12.2 Allscript

12.2.1 Allscript Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction

12.2.4 Allscript Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Allscript Recent Development

12.3 GE Healthcare

12.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction

12.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 Siemens Healthcare

12.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

12.5 Cerner

12.5.1 Cerner Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction

12.5.4 Cerner Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Cerner Recent Development

12.6 Becton Dickinson

12.6.1 Becton Dickinson Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction

12.6.4 Becton Dickinson Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Becton Dickinson Recent Development

12.7 Novartis

12.7.1 Novartis Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction

12.7.4 Novartis Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Novartis Recent Development

12.8 CGI

12.8.1 CGI Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction

12.8.4 CGI Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 CGI Recent Development

12.9 Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)

12.9.1 Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction

12.9.4 Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) Recent Development

12.10 Atos IT Services

12.10.1 Atos IT Services Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction

12.10.4 Atos IT Services Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Atos IT Services Recent Development

12.11 Epic System

12.12 Egton Medical Information System (EMIS)

12.13 MedeAnalytics

12.14 Carestream Health

12.15 Merge Healthcare

12.16 Syntel

12.17 PHILIPS

12.18 Agfa Healthcare

12.19 HP

12.20 Truven Health Analytics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

