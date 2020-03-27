Global Healthcare IT Services Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Healthcare IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare IT Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2317839
Health information technology (HIT) is IT applied to health and health care. It supports health information management across computerized systems and the secure exchange of health information between consumers, providers, payers, and quality monitors.
The growth of healthcare IT services market is on the back of growing demand for patient safety and data accuracy, increasing patient population base and increasing spending in healthcare industry
In 2017, the global Healthcare IT Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Mckesson
Allscript
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Cerner
Becton Dickinson
Novartis
CGI
Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)
Atos IT Services
Epic System
Egton Medical Information System (EMIS)
MedeAnalytics
Carestream Health
Merge Healthcare
Syntel
PHILIPS
Agfa Healthcare
HP
Truven Health Analytics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medical Imaging
Consulting & Outsourcing
Managed Services
Order & Inventory Management
Document Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare Analytics
Patient Care Management
Fraud Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare IT Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare IT Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-healthcare-it-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Medical Imaging
1.4.3 Consulting & Outsourcing
1.4.4 Managed Services
1.4.5 Order & Inventory Management
1.4.6 Document Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare Analytics
1.5.3 Patient Care Management
1.5.4 Fraud Management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare IT Services Market Size
2.2 Healthcare IT Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare IT Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare IT Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare IT Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Healthcare IT Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare IT Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Healthcare IT Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Healthcare IT Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Healthcare IT Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Mckesson
12.1.1 Mckesson Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction
12.1.4 Mckesson Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Mckesson Recent Development
12.2 Allscript
12.2.1 Allscript Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction
12.2.4 Allscript Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Allscript Recent Development
12.3 GE Healthcare
12.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction
12.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.4 Siemens Healthcare
12.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction
12.4.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development
12.5 Cerner
12.5.1 Cerner Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction
12.5.4 Cerner Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Cerner Recent Development
12.6 Becton Dickinson
12.6.1 Becton Dickinson Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction
12.6.4 Becton Dickinson Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Becton Dickinson Recent Development
12.7 Novartis
12.7.1 Novartis Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction
12.7.4 Novartis Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Novartis Recent Development
12.8 CGI
12.8.1 CGI Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction
12.8.4 CGI Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 CGI Recent Development
12.9 Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)
12.9.1 Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction
12.9.4 Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) Recent Development
12.10 Atos IT Services
12.10.1 Atos IT Services Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Healthcare IT Services Introduction
12.10.4 Atos IT Services Revenue in Healthcare IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Atos IT Services Recent Development
12.11 Epic System
12.12 Egton Medical Information System (EMIS)
12.13 MedeAnalytics
12.14 Carestream Health
12.15 Merge Healthcare
12.16 Syntel
12.17 PHILIPS
12.18 Agfa Healthcare
12.19 HP
12.20 Truven Health Analytics
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317839
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Frozen Foods Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - March 27, 2020
- Micro Displays Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025 - March 27, 2020
- Global Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - March 27, 2020