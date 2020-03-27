Global Head Up Display Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Trend, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Head Up Display status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Head Up Display development in United States, Europe and China.
A head-up display is any transparent display that presents data without requiring users to look away from their usual viewpoints.
Defense and automotive sectors were the major demand generators for head-up displays across the globe, owing to rising demand for deploying latest technology in military aircrafts and increasing need for road safety among passengers. Moreover, growing technological advancements and declining average selling prices of head-up displays across the globe are further fueling adoption of this technology in the automotive and civil aviation sectors across the globe.
In 2017, the global Head Up Display market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Nippon Seiki
Continental
Denso
Visteon
Rockwell Collins
BAE System
Microvision
Yazaki
Pioneer
Thales
Delphi
Elbit System
Esterline
Garmin
Panasonic
Bosch
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
German Motors
BMW
Market analysis by product type
Cathode Ray Tube(CRT)
Light Emitting Diode(LED)
Micro Electro Mechanical System (Mems)
Optical Waveguide
Market analysis by market
Defense
Automotive
Civil Aviation
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Head Up Display status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Head Up Display development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Head Up Display are as follows:
History Year: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Head Up Display Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Cathode Ray Tube(CRT)
1.4.3 Light Emitting Diode(LED)
1.4.4 Micro Electro Mechanical System (Mems)
1.4.5 Optical Waveguide
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Head Up Display Market Share by Application (2017-2025)
1.5.2 Defense
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Civil Aviation
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Head Up Display Market Size
2.2 Head Up Display Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Head Up Display Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)
2.2.2 Head Up Display Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
Chapter Three: Key Players
3.1 Head Up Display Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)
3.2 Head Up Display Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Head Up Display Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Head Up Display Market
3.5 Key Players Head Up Display Funding/Investment Analysis
3.6 Global Key Players Head Up Display Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Head Up Display Market Size by Type (2017-2025)
4.2 Global Head Up Display Market Size by Application (2017-2025)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Head Up Display Market Size (2017-2025)
5.2 Head Up Display Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Head Up Display Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Head Up Display Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Head Up Display Market Size (2017-2025)
6.2 Head Up Display Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Head Up Display Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Head Up Display Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Head Up Display Market Size (2017-2025)
7.2 Head Up Display Key Players in China
7.3 China Head Up Display Market Size by Type
7.4 China Head Up Display Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Rest of World
8.1 Japan
8.1.1 Japan Head Up Display Market Analysis
8.1.2 Key Players in
8.2 Southeast Asia
8.2.1 Southeast Asia Head Up Display Market Analysis
8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia
8.3 India
8.3.1 India Head Up Display Market Analysis
8.3.2 Key Players in India
Chapter Nine: International Players Profiles
9.1 Nippon Seiki
9.1.1 Nippon Seiki Company Details
9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.1.3 Head Up Display Introduction
9.1.4 Nippon Seiki Revenue in Head Up Display Business (2017-2018)
9.1.5 Nippon Seiki Recent Development
9.2 Continental
9.2.1 Continental Company Details
9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.2.3 Head Up Display Introduction
9.2.4 Continental Revenue in Head Up Display Business (2017-2018)
9.2.5 Continental Recent Development
9.3 Denso
9.3.1 Denso Company Details
9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.3.3 Head Up Display Introduction
9.3.4 Denso Revenue in Head Up Display Business (2017-2018)
9.3.5 Denso Recent Development
9.4 Visteon
9.4.1 Visteon Company Details
9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.4.3 Head Up Display Introduction
9.4.4 Visteon Revenue in Head Up Display Business (2017-2018)
9.4.5 Visteon Recent Development
9.5 Rockwell Collins
9.5.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details
9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.5.3 Head Up Display Introduction
9.5.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Head Up Display Business (2017-2018)
9.5.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development
9.6 BAE System
9.6.1 BAE System Company Details
9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.6.3 Head Up Display Introduction
9.6.4 BAE System Revenue in Head Up Display Business (2017-2018)
9.6.5 BAE System Recent Development
9.7 Microvision
9.7.1 Microvision Company Details
9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.7.3 Head Up Display Introduction
9.7.4 Microvision Revenue in Head Up Display Business (2017-2018)
9.7.5 Microvision Recent Development
9.8 Yazaki
9.8.1 Yazaki Company Details
9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.8.3 Head Up Display Introduction
9.8.4 Yazaki Revenue in Head Up Display Business (2017-2018)
9.8.5 Yazaki Recent Development
9.9 Pioneer
9.9.1 Pioneer Company Details
9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.9.3 Head Up Display Introduction
9.9.4 Pioneer Revenue in Head Up Display Business (2017-2018)
9.9.5 Pioneer Recent Development
9.10 Thales
9.10.1 Thales Company Details
9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.10.3 Head Up Display Introduction
9.10.4 Thales Revenue in Head Up Display Business (2017-2018)
9.10.5 Thales Recent Development
9.11 Delphi
9.12 Elbit System
9.13 Esterline
9.14 Garmin
9.15 Panasonic
9.16 Bosch
9.17 Honeywell
9.18 Johnson Controls
9.19 German Motors
9.20 BMW
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Challenges
10.4 Market Ecosystem
10.5 Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter Eleven: Key Findings in This Report
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Research Methodology
12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.1.2 Data Source
12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.1.2.2 Primary Sources
12.2 Disclaimer
12.3 Author Details
