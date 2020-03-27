Market Overview

The enterprise flash storage market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.67% during the forecast period (2020-2025). A huge amount of raw data is being generated every day leading to data storage crisis for the companies. The enterprise storage market is presently the most active place as storage users have been subjected to repeated hype for the last couple of decades. Consumers shifted from hard disk drives (HDDs) to solid-state drives (SSDs); they are further expected to move towards the upcoming all-flash arrays (AFAs). Enterprises are trying to figure out a way to deploy approaches to gain maximum return on investment strategically. There has been a rapid growth in flash drive revenues over the last few years, with enterprise storage devices recording a 50% annual growth per year.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4313398

– The growth in data generated by the enterprise, coupled with the growing adoption of cloud technology, is expected to drive the market. The adoption of flash storage is continuing to grow in enterprise data centres across the world. The advantages in terms of power consumption, performance, scalability, and ease of management are boosting the adoption rate.

– The dire need for faster and robust devices to process and store data is rising rapidly as the amount of data being generated is growing at an unparalleled rate owing to the technological advancements. The need for faster-performing devices has led to the implementation of the idea of flash storage. Increasing digitization globally is expected to contribute value to different end-user industries such as BFSI and IT services which is raising the need for mega data centers worldwide.

– The emergence of flash is changing enterprise storage strategies. Flash when manifested as all-flash arrays [AFAs], is rapidly becoming a general-purpose storage media, as opposed to the turbocharging point solution it was a few years back.

– High upgrade and replacement costs are one of the major challenges which are hindering the growth of this market.

– Beyond function, another essential attribute of the flash storage is its durability; this can be attributed to the fact that it does not have any moving parts unlike the hard drives, which are spinning on disks. Such a factor plays a very important role in data security where the data is not lost easily as the device is not damaged often. Lack of parts makes it run more efficiently, thus making it a cost-effective option. Additionally, flash storage does not require much power to operate, compared to the other hard drives. This adds to their popularity in the market.

Scope of the Report

Flash is a memory type that works efficiently and quickly as compared to the conventional HDDs without continuous power. Solid-state drives nowadays are being implemented with the NAND-based flash memory to allow the memory to retain data without the power as well. Flash storage can boot in a matter of seconds and handle large workloads much more efficiently, which makes it for complex data sets and operations. Businesses require fast processing for their applications and quick access to stored data. This makes flash memory storage an ideal application for their use.

Key Market Trends

IT & Telecom Expected to Hold Major Market Share

The IT industry is the largest segment by market value in the flash storage market and is expected to be the highest grosser by the end of the forecast period. Demand for flash devices will remain strong in both the client and the enterprise markets for the next few years, owing to the advancements in technology, and this will likely increase the availability of better technology at a lower price. Rapid growth in the usage of storage devices is justified by the increased amount of data being generated and processed by the companies. SSDs were primarily being used either in consumer devices, or to add a little boost in the performance to a server or storage array.

– The market has evolved considerably since then and the usage of storage devices has moved into almost every area of the data center, and penetrated into different areas within IT.

– HDDs are not exhausted in the market and they still hold a considerable share. The IT industry relied immensely on the hard drives to store data before the evolution of cloud and online drives. The rate of growth of the flash storage devices is significantly higher in the market. This transformation is slowly underway but an effective solution to store data physically enables data security more than any other online database that is used for storage.

– With the development of high-density flash technologies, today’s all-flash storage solutions offer faster performance and higher capacity in a fraction of the data center footprint. As IT industries data volumes continue to grow, enterprises can see significant cost savings over time from simplification of management and a reduction in space, power and cooling costs.

Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Witness Significant Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest adoption rate, owing to a growing number of enterprises and international players entering the market. The market in Asia-Pacific region is driven by the growing adoption of cloud computing in the enterprises and the growth in the data generated and data centres in the region. This region is poised to witness the fastest growth rate owing to developments in India and China. Over the last two years, the public cloud services market in India has seen phenomenal growth reaching USD 1.8 billion in 2017 and this figure is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2020.

– India is second only to China as the largest and fastest-growing cloud services market in the Asia Pacific. With a robust GDP growth rate of 7.2% in Q3 FY18 and rapidly rising internet penetration, India is poised for booming expansion in this sector.

– Digital disruption is expected to drive flash storage in India, especially in taxi industries, government, hospitals, public education, and manufacturing. Furthermore IoT, where every sensor produces some amount of data that needs to be stored somewhere to do analytics, is also expected to drive flash storage adoption in the country as IoT penetration increases. Moreover, global players, such as Google, Alibaba, Amazon, and Microsoft, have all opened data centres in the country with other companies to follow suit, the demand for flash storage in data centres is expected to increase.

Competitive Landscape

The enterprise flash storage market is a consolidated market with some of the major players present in the market. It is not a highly competitive market and there are many mergers and acquisitions taking place in the market leading to growth of this market.

– December 2018 – NetApp attained first position for all Flash-arrays and is the fastest growing top five All Flash Arrays vendor. The company has been working hard to innovate continuously, delivering meaningful solutions to its customers for all of their requirements on-premises and in the cloud.

– November 2017 – AccelStor launched NeoSapphire H710 all-flash array. The most common demand and need for HPC is expected to come from scientific researchers, engineers, and academic institutions. NeoSapphire H710 is expected to benefit extreme-scale computing, reliability and high availability.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Pure Storage, Inc.

– Violin Memory LLC

– Oracle Corporation

– NetApp Inc.

– EMC Corporation

– Kaminario

– Nimble Storage Inc.

– Nimbus Data Systems Inc.

– Western Digital Corporation

– WhipTail Technologies, Inc.

– LSI Corporation

– Fusion-IO, Inc.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/ENTERPRISE-FLASH-STORAGE-MARKET-GROWTH-TRENDS-AND-FORECAST-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Evolution of Hybrid Flash Arrays and Surge in Sales of AFAs.

4.2.2 Impact of Business Accelerators

4.2.3 Mobile Device Population Explosion

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Compatibility and Optimum Storage Performance Issues

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 IT & Telecom Industry

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 HealthCare

5.1.4 Defense

5.1.5 Other End-users

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Pure Storage, Inc.

6.1.2 Violin Memory LLC

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 NetApp Inc.

6.1.5 EMC Corporation

6.1.6 Kaminario

6.1.7 Nimble Storage Inc.

6.1.8 Nimbus Data Systems Inc.

6.1.9 Western Digital Corporation

6.1.10 WhipTail Technologies, Inc.

6.1.11 LSI Corporation

6.1.12 Fusion-IO, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4313398

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155